Should you add shares of Tata Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Welspun Corp. Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Vedanta Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research, AUM Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Technologies (CMP: Rs 707.90)

Agarwal: Buy

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Consider buying the stock.

Company has been doing well.

Numbers have been okayish.

Automotive software division doing well.

Revenue was coming from Tata group, diversified to other customers too.

Expect a return of 15-16% from these levels.

Welspun Corp. (CMP: Rs 2,152.80)

Agarwal: Buy

One can buy the stock.

Has got good order book.

Company's stock has good momentum

Bharat Forge (CMP: Rs 1,722)

Upadhyay: Hold

Stock is not doing good techinically.

As long as prices are trading above Rs 1,640 levels, one can maintain the position.

Exit the stock if it goes below that level.

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Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 219.70)

Agarwal: Hold

Hold and add the stock.

Vedanta (CMP: Rs 235.53)

Agarwal: Hold

Continue to hold.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 35.86)

Agarwal: Sell On Rise

Exit on every uptick.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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