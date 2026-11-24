The US could announce fresh tariffs on goods from China, the European Union and more than a dozen other economies as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The move is part of the Trump administration's effort to replace import levies struck down by the US Supreme Court.

Given the time difference, any announcement on Tuesday in Washington would reach India late tonight or early Wednesday.

The new duties are expected to target economies that Washington accuses of hurting American industry by subsidising their own manufacturers. The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) is expected to wrap up its investigation into excess manufacturing capacity under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a law that allows the president to impose tariffs on his own to counter what the US considers unfair trade practices.

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The details are still unclear. According to Bloomberg, the tariff rates, the products covered and the date the duties take effect have not been decided. It also noted that Trump has often changed course on trade, so the timing could still shift.

India Is On The List

India is one of the 16 economies that USTR began investigating in March. The others are China, the EU, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway and Mexico.

Announcing the probe at the time, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said, "The United States will no longer sacrifice its industrial base to other countries that may be exporting their problems with excess capacity and production to us."

He argued that "many US trading partners are producing more goods than they can consume domestically," and that this overproduction was displacing American manufacturing.

Last week, Greer told Bloomberg Television that the investigation would conclude "very soon" and certainly before the end of the year.

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Could India Face A Higher Rate?

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that countries that signed trade agreements with the Trump administration, including the EU, Japan and South Korea, are likely to face tariffs of 15% or lower. Others, including India and Vietnam, could see higher rates based on their deals with Trump, according to the report.

China is expected to face a steeper tariff than most, as US officials see its subsidies as especially extensive, the WSJ reported. The administration may also keep the option of raising tariffs later if a country's overcapacity worsens or if it does not make policy changes in future talks.

The new tariffs are likely to cover most goods exported from the targeted nations. Steel, aluminium and automobiles, which already face separate tariffs on national security grounds, are expected to be left out.

The fresh duties would likely come on top of tariffs announced in July under a separate Section 301 action on goods made with forced labour. That measure set tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on 60 economies and is being challenged in court.

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