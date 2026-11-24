U.S. stocks retreated on Tuesday as investors booked profits in technology shares, reversing some of the optimism that had fuelled Wall Street's strongest rally in months in the previous session.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.62% to 23,699.37 as of 9:35 a.m. ET, extending losses in technology stocks. The S&P 500 declined 1.08% to 7,159.16, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 157.21 points, or 0.32%, at 49,438.10 as of 9:34 a.m. ET.

The pullback came a day after all three major indexes staged a sharp recovery, with investors rushing back into artificial intelligence-linked stocks following Nvidia's stunning rally.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Nasdaq Jumped 6.5% On Monday, Now Futures Are Down. Here's What Indian Investors Should Watch

Nvidia shares, however, reversed course on Tuesday, falling 5.33% to $156.26 in early trading. The chipmaker had surged nearly 31% on Monday, helping drive a broad-based rally across semiconductor stocks.

The weakness extended across the AI trade. Micron Technology shares dropped more than 6% in premarket trading, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom fell 5% and 4%, respectively. Meta Platforms also lost nearly 2%.

Anthropic shares slid more than 6%, at one point falling below their initial public offering (IPO) price, adding to the pressure on technology stocks.

Adding to the cautious mood, the U.S. is preparing to raise tariffs on dozens of countries, including China, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans. The prospect of fresh trade tensions added another layer of uncertainty for investors.

Monday's rally had marked a dramatic turnaround after Friday's sell-off pushed both the S&P 500 and Dow into correction territory amid concerns over stretched AI valuations and a sharp decline in Nvidia shares.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Party Over? 3 Reasons Why US Stock Market Futures Are Falling After Monster Rally

The Nasdaq had jumped 6.5% on Monday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.7% and the Dow climbed 3%. It was the biggest single-session advance for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 since April 9, 2025, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced a tariff reprieve.

Despite the latest volatility, UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele said the firm did not view the swings in global technology stocks as evidence that the broader AI investment story had broken down.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.