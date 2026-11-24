Al Nassr will host Al Sadd in Matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Tuesday. Al Nassr come into the game with four wins in their last five outings. However, the only loss came recently against Al-Ahli Saudi FC in the Saudi Pro League.

On the other hand, Al Sadd enters the contest with just two wins from their last five games but they managed to beat Lusail SC in their recent fixture in Qatar Stars League.

After a 4-0 defeat to Al Ain in their AFC Champions League opener, Al Nassr steadied themselves with two straight wins, while Al Sadd have just two points in their kitty and are in danger of early elimination.

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Interestingly, Al Sadd have a record to draw on. They are the last team to beat Al Nassr at home in this competition, winning 2-1 in December 2024. In nine previous meetings, each side has won three and three have been drawn.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr will look for a response after their defeat in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo was the only Al Nassr scorer in their 1-3 defeat to Al Ahli. Sadio Mané is expected to return after missing that game following the birth of his second child. Right-back Sultan Al-Ghannam is out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Al Nassr vs Al Sadd: Match Timing

The Al Nassr vs Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite match will take place on Tuesday, November 24, with kick-off at 11:45 pm IST, which is 6:15 pm GMT. That is 21:15 local time in Riyadh.

Al Nassr vs Al Sadd: Venue

The AFC Champions League Elite match will take place at Al-Awwal Park also known as King Saud University Stadium.

Al Nassr vs Al Sadd Likely Lineups

Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martínez, Awad Aman, Samú Costa, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Sadio Mané, João Félix, Ângelo Gabriel, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Sadd: Meshaal Barsham (GK) Abdullah Al-Yazidi, Abdeslam Bounacer, Alessio Romagnoli, Otávio Monteiro, Guilherme Torres, Mostafa Mashaal, Giovani Henrique, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag.

How To Watch Al Ahli vs Al Sadd Live Telecast?

Sadly, no live telecast of Al Ahli vs Al Sadd football match is available in India on any channel.

How To Watch Al Ahli vs Al Sadd Live Streaming online?

Fans in India can watch Al Ahli vs Al Sadd live streaming on FanCode app and website.

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