Having an emergency corpus for any urgent or unexpected financial needs is something every individual must have. The fund serves as a way to meet any financial needs without taking on a high-interest loan selling assets like gold jewellery. By setting aside some portion of your savings each month, you can easily build an emergency fund.

While building an emergency corpus, one big question you will encounter is where to invest the funds. Ideally, the investment option for your corpus must balance withdrawal flexibility with stable returns. With careful planning, you can easily choose the best one for your needs.

Where To Park Emergency Funds?

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Gold

Gold is considered a safe haven asset. But when it comes to creating an emergency corpus, gold works best as a secondary investment instead of the main one. Gold prices fluctuate in the short term, which can lead to a loss if you sell it during an urgent crisis. Gold ETFs require settlement time for the transaction to be conducted properly and the amount deposited in your account.

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Fixed Deposits

Bank FDs can offer higher returns than savings accounts, depending on the tenure. Premature withdrawal may attract some penalties. An FD with a sweep-in facility moves money beyond a specific balance in a savings account to a fixed deposit. The required amount can be transferred back into the savings account when the balance is insufficient.

While FDs offer stable returns, the interest is taxed at the applicable income tax slab rate. This lowers the amount you get once the tenure ends.

Arbitrage Funds

These are low-risk, equity-oriented hybrid mutual funds that profit from exploiting price differences in the cash market. These funds offer tax efficiency and can be a good option for holding an emergency corpus. A long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax of 12.5% is applicable on holdings of over Rs 1.25 lakh. For holdings of less than a year, a short-term capital gains tax of 20% is applied.

The trade-off is liquidity. Arbitrage funds take T+2 days for settlement. Most funds also charge an exit load if you close the investment within a month.

Bank Account Without UPI

A savings account without UPI facility offers a lower interest rate, but the funds are instantly accessible in case of any crisis. By not enabling UPI facility, you can ensure that the money parked there is not used for daily expenses.

Which Option To Choose?

The best option for an emergency corpus is to divide the money into different investment options. This can allow you to keep a buffer for immediate expenses while parking the rest of the funds in an option that offers stable returns.

There is no standard range for either an emergency corpus or the amount you must keep in different investment options. Start by estimating the expenses you may have to pay within a few hours or before other investments can be redeemed.

Ideally, keep a corpus equal to three to six months' salary. Consider whether you need to keep a higher amount for immediate withdrawal or for generating future returns.

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