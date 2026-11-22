Fixed deposits (FDs) and National Savings Certificates (NSCs) are popular choices among investors looking for relatively safe investments with predictable returns. Both offer fixed-income options, but their interest rates, returns and other features differ. Choosing between the two largely depends on which scheme offers better returns and suits an investor's financial needs.

NSC vs Bank FD: Which Gives Better Returns?



NSC has a fixed interest rate of 7.7% as of now. The rate is revised from time to time by the central government. Bank FDs have different rates, depending on the financial institution and the term of the deposit. Many banks can offer interest rates between 6.5% and 7.5% on a five-year FD.



If you deposit Rs 1 lakh in an NSC and the same amount in a five-year FD, the return will be higher in an NSC.



National Savings Certificate



Amount: Rs 1 lakh



Interest rate: 7.7%



Total amount earned: Rs 1,44,903



Benefit: Rs 44,903



Fixed Deposit



Amount: Rs 1 lakh



Interest rate: 6.5%



Total amount earned: Rs 1,38,042



Benefit: Rs 38,042



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Which Option To Choose?



Returns are not the only way to judge an investment. Liquidity and financial needs also matter. FDs are more flexible and can be withdrawn earlier or have a shorter lock-in period. NSCs cannot have a shorter lock-in period than five years.



If investors have financial needs in the medium-term, FDs might be better for withdrawing extra money.



When it comes to tax saving, special FDs exist. These are similar to NSCs, as they have a five-year lock-in period, during which one cannot withdraw funds. The NSC also offers deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.



If investors need to keep their money in a scheme with easy withdrawal in times of financial emergencies, FDs can work. NSCs are government-backed schemes that can be a good option if one does not need to withdraw money.



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