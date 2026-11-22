An anonymous devotee is preparing to donate 121 kg of gold ornaments worth an estimated Rs 150-160 crore to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh in November 2026. The offering, comprising 45 specially crafted ornaments, is expected to be among the largest individual donations of gold jewellery made to the famous hill shrine.

The devotee has already held discussions with officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple, to coordinate the proposed handover. The gold ornaments have been arranged into nine sets, with preparations underway for their presentation to the deity. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also likely to visit Tirumala around the time of the donation.

The devotee is reported to have sold 60% stake in his company for a whopping $1.5 billion. CM Naidu had earlier shared the story behind the extraordinary offering, revealing that the devotee had established a company in the name of Lord Venkateswara and subsequently achieved considerable business success.

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According to Naidu, the devotee eventually sold a 60 per cent stake in the company for $1.5 billion and decided to dedicate a portion of the wealth to the deity. “Deciding that since Lord Venkateswara Swamy gave this wealth, he should give it back to Him, that devotee is now giving 121 kg of gold to Lord Venkateswara Swamy,” the Chief Minister had said.

However, the devotee has requested complete anonymity. Despite the substantial value of the offering, the donor has chosen to remain anonymous. Naidu revealed that the devotee had written to him specifically requesting that their identity not be disclosed.

“Sir, please do not reveal my name,” the devotee stated in the letter. The Chief Minister also shared an unusual detail about the donation, saying the devotee had independently decided to offer exactly 121 kg of gold without knowing that Lord Venkateswara traditionally wears ornaments weighing approximately 120 kg.

According to TTD, the proposed donation could become the largest individual offering of gold ornaments in the temple's history. The ornaments are expected to be handed over to temple authorities later in November, although the exact date has not been announced.

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