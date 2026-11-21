Fixed deposits continue to be a preferred investment choice among senior citizens in India, offering assured returns and a degree of financial stability after retirement. With relatively lower risk and interest payouts that can be planned in advance, FDs provide an avenue for retirees to manage their savings.

Banks also offer special provisions to customers aged 60 and above, adding to the appeal of these deposits. These benefits include higher interest rates, tax-related concessions and other features that can help senior citizens make better use of their retirement funds.

Higher Interest Rates Than Regular Depositors

Higher interest rates are among the key incentives banks offer to senior citizens investing in fixed deposits. Most lenders provide an additional 0.50% over the rate offered to ordinary depositors, allowing older customers to earn more on their investments.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

For example, if a bank pays 6.5% annual interest on a particular FD tenure, a senior citizen may be eligible for a rate of 7% on the same deposit. This differential can boost interest earnings without requiring retirees to increase their initial investment.

ALSO READ | Direct Mutual Funds Become The Default: What Does This Mean For Existing SIP Investors?

Tax Deduction On Interest Income

Interest income from fixed deposits can also qualify for tax relief for senior citizens under the Income Tax Act. Section 80TTB allows eligible resident individuals aged 60 years and above to claim a deduction of up to Rs 50,000 in a financial year on interest earned from bank deposits, including savings accounts and FDs. The benefit also covers deposits held with post offices and co-operative banks.

The deduction is restricted to taxpayers opting for the old tax regime. Those choosing the new regime cannot claim this benefit. Senior citizens should assess their overall taxable income and compare their tax outgo under both regimes before making a decision.

Higher Threshold For TDS

Senior citizens also enjoy a higher exemption limit for tax deducted at source (TDS) on interest income from bank deposits. Under Section 194A of the Income Tax Act, banks generally deduct TDS when the total interest paid or credited to a senior citizen exceeds Rs 1 lakh in a financial year. For other individual depositors, the applicable threshold is Rs 50,000.

This higher limit allows older customers to receive interest payments without an immediate TDS deduction up to the prescribed amount. It is worth noting that the absence of TDS does not automatically make the interest tax-free. The final tax payable depends on the individual's total income and applicable tax rules.

ALSO READ | EPFO Changes PF Withdrawal Rules, Allows Members To Withdraw 90% Savings

Flexible Interest Payout Options

Fixed deposits come with different interest payout structures, giving senior citizens the flexibility to select an option that suits their cash flow needs. A cumulative FD reinvests the interest earned during the deposit period, allowing the amount to grow until maturity.

Non-cumulative deposits, by contrast, distribute interest at regular intervals, which may be monthly, quarterly or half-yearly.

Are FDs Suitable For Every Senior Citizen?

Despite these advantages, senior citizens should consider inflation, premature withdrawal penalties and the tax treatment of interest before investing. It is also worth spreading deposits across banks, keeping in mind that DICGC deposit insurance covers up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.