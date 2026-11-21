The Indian men's hockey team will take on New Zealand in the second match of their three-game series on Saturday, November 21, in Auckland.

India began the series with a 3-2 victory over the hosts in the opening match on Thursday. New Zealand took the lead through Jonty Elmes in the 25th minute, but Uttam Singh equalised for India in the same minute.

Sharda Nand Tiwari put India ahead in the 38th minute before captain Sanjay extended the advantage with a penalty-corner conversion in the 43rd minute. New Zealand's Sam Hiha pulled one back in the 55th minute, but India held on to secure the win.

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The three-match series is part of celebrations to mark 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. The historic connection dates back to 1926 when an Indian Army hockey team became the first sporting side from India to tour New Zealand.

The Indian side under Sanjay is a mix of upcoming talent and some of the current India A set up. The series also provides the team with an opportunity to gain some valuable international experience against the Black Sticks.

India vs New Zealand Hockey: Date

The second match of the India vs New Zealand men's hockey series will be played on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

India vs New Zealand Hockey: Time

The India vs New Zealand second hockey match will begin at 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM local time in Auckland, New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand Hockey: Venue

The match will be played at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Telecast?

There is no officially confirmed information about the live television broadcast of the India vs New Zealand second hockey match in India.

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Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming?

The second match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

However, live streaming availability for viewers in India has not been officially confirmed.

Indian viewers should check the official Hockey India and Black Sticks platforms for any updates regarding streaming availability.

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