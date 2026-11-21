Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Malaysia's Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in the men's doubles semi-finals of the LI-NING Hong Kong Open 2026 on Saturday, November 21.

The Indian pair booked their place in the last four after defeating China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi in a hard-fought quarter-final encounter on Friday. The fifth seeds registered a 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 victory to secure their semi-final spot.

Satwik and Chirag started the contest strongly, winning the opening game comfortably. However, the Chinese pair fought back to take the second game and force a decider. The Indians regained control in the final game to seal the match and advance to the semi-finals.

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The Indian duo will now face Malaysia's eighth-seeded combination of Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun. The Malaysian pair reached the semi-finals after defeating Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard in their quarter-final match.

Satwik and Chirag have enjoyed a successful 2026 season, winning the Singapore Open in May and the China Masters in September. They also finished runners-up at the Thailand Open earlier in the year.

The Indian pair will now look to carry their recent form into the semi-final and secure a place in the Hong Kong Open final.

Satwik-Chirag vs Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun: Date And Time

The men's doubles semi-final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun will be played on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The match is expected to begin at around 8:20 AM IST.

Satwik-Chirag vs Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun: Venue

The Hong Kong Open 2026 semi-final will be played at the Kai Tak Arena in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Where To Watch Satwik-Chirag vs Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun Live Telecast In India?

The Hong Kong Open 2026 is listed for television coverage on Eurosport India. Viewers can check the channel's programming schedule for the Satwik-Chirag semi-final.

Where To Watch Satwik-Chirag vs Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun Live Streaming In India?

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The live streaming of the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty semi-final match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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