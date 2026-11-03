PV Sindhu Hits Back At 'Bleed The System' Remark; Explains Why Badminton Needs Funding

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has defended government support for Indian badminton players after a social media post questioned why established athletes should depend on public funding to compete internationally.

Sindhu responded to sports journalist S. Kannan, who questioned how long professional athletes such as her and Lakshya Sen should rely on public money to fund their tours.

Kannan also pointed to tennis, saying players in the sport receive little support.

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Sindhu said the comparison did not reflect the financial realities of professional badminton, where players face significant expenses but can earn vastly different amounts depending on their performance.

She argued that while established athletes may be able to arrange funding, younger players often do not have the same opportunities.

PV Sindhu On ‘Bleeding The System' Remark

Kannan had questioned whether elite athletes such as Sindhu and Lakshya Sen could fund their own international tours instead of depending on public money.

Responding to the post, Sindhu highlighted the difference in prize money between tennis and badminton.

“Mr. Kannan, with all due respect, I don't think your tweet fully captures the reality of professional badminton. A first-round exit at Wimbledon earns £80,000. Winning the China Open, one of badminton's richest tournaments, earns $140,000. Lose in the first round? Just $2,000,” Sindhu wrote.

She said that despite the difference in prize money, the expenses faced by athletes remain largely similar, including travel, coaches, physiotherapists, trainers and support teams.

Sindhu also said she had discussed the disparity with Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna.

“I agree that established athletes should strive to be financially independent. I've been fortunate to have wonderful sponsors, but not everyone has that privilege,” she wrote, adding that organisations such as Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) play an important role in supporting athletes.

Sindhu Raises Concerns Over Young Badminton Players

Sindhu also drew attention to the difficulties faced by younger players during India's recent four-tournament European campaign.

She said some players had to compete without coaches, while several others withdrew from tournaments. Sindhu said she could find ways to fund her own tour, but questioned how an 18-year-old aspiring to become the next Sindhu or Lakshya Sen would manage without support.

“I can find ways to fund my tour. But what about the 18-year-old chasing her dreams, hoping to become the next Sindhu or Lakshya?” she wrote.

The funding controversy came after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) did not release the expected financial support for the Indian contingent's European campaign, which included tournaments in Finland, Denmark, France and Germany.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the funding issue affected players' ability to travel with their coaches. Ashmita Chaliha had fellow shuttler Isharani Baruah in her corner during her French Open win over Akane Yamaguchi, while Tanvi Sharma competed without a coach at the Denmark Open.

Several players also withdrew from tournaments during the campaign.

PV Sindhu Acknowledges Government Support

Sindhu also acknowledged the support she had received from the Government of India and SAI over the years.

And I must acknowledge the tremendous support the Government of India and @Media_SAI have extended to athletes like us over the years. Their contribution to Indian sport cannot be understated," she wrote.

She added that accountability was necessary, but argued that supporting athletes should not be viewed as a drain on public resources.

“Accountability is absolutely necessary. But supporting athletes isn't bleeding the system. It's investing in India's sporting future. And we shouldn't lose sight of that.”

But Why The Badminton Funding Was Not Released?

An official from SAI told The Indian Express that the funds could not be sanctioned since the BAI did not come up with a proposal on time.

According to the new guidelines, federations need to submit a proposal at least 30 days prior to an event. It is only after that that the sanction comes, said the official.

It is important to note that the sanction of funds was not linked to India's performance in the 2026 Asian Games.

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The official also said funding for upcoming tournaments would be restored, but players would not be reimbursed for expenses already incurred during the European campaign.

Despite the funding setback, Indian badminton players ended the European campaign with notable results. Sindhu won the women's singles title at the Hylo Open, while Lakshya Sen claimed the men's singles crown.

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