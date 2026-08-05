PV Sindhu's Centre Of Sports Excellence To Come Up In Visakhapatnam

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has taken a step towards nurturing the next generation of athletes, with the foundation stone for her Centre of Sports Excellence laid in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The facility, initiated by the badminton star, will come up in the Arilova area of the city.

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Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony in the presence of Sindhu and other dignitaries. The academy is expected to promote seven sports and aims to help develop future sporting talent from the state and across the country.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Sindhu expressed her excitement over the milestone.

"I am very happy and very excited. Today we have, we had this 'Bhumi Puja' foundation stone, and it gives me great pleasure. Of course, Lokesh garu had come, and he has done it. And also other ministers, the sports minister and MLAs are here," Sindhu said, as reported by ANI. "I am very happy that we have started off and I have been given a timeline, which is the year 2028," she added.

She added that she hopes the facility inspires young athletes to pursue excellence. "I hope I inspire a lot of kids out there, and I want to see, and I hope to see that a lot of girls and boys from here will get a good name for the state as well as for the nation."

Sindhu also said the project represents her effort to give back to a sport that has shaped her career. Referring to the land allotted by the Andhra Pradesh government for the academy, she said she wants to create an environment where young athletes can thrive.

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The two-time Olympic medallist said the academy will support seven sporting disciplines and expressed hope that it will produce future champions.

She also noted that the shuttler is looking forward to inaugurating the facility in 2028 with the support of the Andhra Pradesh government and the Sports Authority of India.

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