PV Sindhu Beats Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 To Win Maiden Japan Open Title

PV Sindhu made a memorable comeback on Sunday by defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 to lift her maiden Japan Open title at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

According to NDTV, the victory marks Sindhu's first Super 750 title, her first Japan Open crown and the biggest tournament win since winning the BWF World Championships in 2019.

The two-time Olympic medallist also became the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious Japan Open. The triumph ended her 19-month drought for a title, with her previous tournament victory coming at the Syed Modi International in 2024.

Sindhu Outplays Yamaguchi, Seals The Title

Facing world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi on her home court, Sindhu delivered one of her most composed performances in recent years. The opening game remained closely contested, but the Indian star produced the decisive points at the right time to take it 21-17.

She maintained the momentum in the second game, combining aggressive attacking play with disciplined defence. Sindhu's accurate smashes, sharp cross-court winners and ability to neutralise Yamaguchi's trademark net game kept the Japanese favourite under constant pressure.

Although Yamaguchi attempted a late fightback with the home crowd firmly behind her, Sindhu stayed calm in the closing stages and sealed another 21-17 victory to complete the straight-game triumph.



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Sindhu's Winning Comeback

The title is regarded as Sindhu's biggest success in seven years, following her historic World Championships gold in 2019. Over the past few seasons, the Indian ace battled injuries, inconsistent form and increasing competition on the international circuit, leading many to question when she would return to winning ways.

By overcoming one of the world's best players on home soil, Sindhu not only claimed a long-awaited major title but also sent a strong message ahead of the upcoming international season.

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