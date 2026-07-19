Govt Mulling Social Media Curbs For Children; Talks On With Stakeholders

The Centre is holding consultations with stakeholders on possible safeguards for children on social media, including proposals that could restrict access for users below the age of 16, Electronics & IT Secretary S Krishnan told NDTV Profit.

The discussions come as governments across the world tighten rules around children's access to social media amid growing concerns over online safety, mental health, addictive platform design and harmful content.

Krishnan said India is closely studying global developments before deciding on its own approach.

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"We need to study what other countries have done with social media. It is a matter of global concern," he said.

Countries such as Australia have legislated age restrictions for social media platforms, while several European nations are examining stricter parental consent and age-verification mechanisms.

According to Krishnan, similar concerns are increasingly being voiced within India.

"In our discussions with the EU and other countries, concerns around the risks of social media have come up repeatedly. In India too, various stakeholders, including Parliamentary Standing Committees, have discussed these risks."

He said no final decision has been taken yet, with the government continuing consultations across multiple stakeholders.

"We're in the process of discussing this with various stakeholders."

The issue is expected to form part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen digital safety, particularly for children, alongside work on online harms, intermediary accountability and emerging AI regulations.

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Officials have consistently maintained that any regulatory framework must strike a balance between protecting young users and preserving the benefits of digital platforms.

The discussions also come amid increasing scrutiny of major technology platforms over issues ranging from addictive algorithms and age verification to cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate content.

Whether India eventually adopts an age-based restriction similar to Australia or opts for a different regulatory model will likely depend on the outcome of these consultations.

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