FIFA World Cup 2026: A Statistical Breakdown Of The Final As Spain Dominate Argentina

Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to seal a 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium. While the scoreline suggested a closely fought contest, the numbers painted a different picture, with Luis de la Fuente's side dominating possession, chances and territory throughout the 120-minute final.

Spain's Complete Control

Spain finished the match with 20 shots, including 11 on target, while Argentina managed just three attempts, neither of which forced goalkeeper Unai Simon into making a save. Remarkably, Lionel Scaloni's side failed to register a single shot during the 90 minutes of regulation time, becoming the first team since Opta began keeping comprehensive World Cup records in 1966 to achieve that unwanted feat in a men's World Cup final.

Martinez Keeps Argentina Alive

The final could have been decided much earlier if not for Emiliano Martinez. Argentina's goalkeeper produced 11 saves, the most by a goalkeeper in a men's FIFA World Cup final, repeatedly denying Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal and, later, Torres to keep the defending champions in contention until extra time.

ALSO READ | Spain Outclass Messi's Argentina In FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Torres Hammers Only Goal In Extra-Time

Argentina's Physical Approach

Argentina committed 25 fouls against Spain, the most by a team in a men's FIFA World Cup match since La Albiceleste made 26 fouls against France in the 2022 final. Unable to contain Spain's slick passing through possession, Lionel Scaloni's side repeatedly disrupted play with tactical fouls.

Their aggressive approach eventually proved costly when Enzo Fernandez was sent off in second-half stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card, forcing Argentina to play the entire extra-time period with 10 men.

Spain Rewrite The Record Books

Spain also set a new benchmark for defensive excellence. La Roja conceded just one goal throughout the tournament, the fewest by any men's team who have lifted the FIFA World Cup, surpassing the previous record of two goals shared by France (1998), Italy (2006) and Spain's 2010 champions. Unai Simon finished the tournament with a record seven clean sheets, earning the Golden Glove.

The victory also extended Spain's unbeaten run to 38 international matches, setting a new record for the longest unbeaten streak by a European men's national team.

Adding another layer of history, Spain became the first country to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles.

ALSO READ | Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Bieber, Coldplay Headline First-Ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.