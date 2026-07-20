Final Act? Rohit Sharma Scores Scintillating Ton At Lord's; But India Lose Match And Series

England clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a 27-run win over India at Lord's, but Rohit Sharma's magnificent century dominated the conversation amid growing speculation over his ODI future.

Chasing 388, Rohit smashed 138 off 110 balls, laced with 17 fours and five sixes, to keep India in the hunt before the Shubman Gill-led side finished on 360/7. Rohit's 84-ball century was the foundation of India's chase, but Sam Curran's four wickets helped England close out the series.

The knock was historic. Rohit became the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's and, at 39 years and 80 days, the oldest Indian to score an ODI hundred, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's record. It was also his 34th ODI century, his first international hundred of 2026 and his eighth ODI hundred in England, drawing level with Marcus Trescothick. The match also marked the 400th international appearance together for Rohit and Virat Kohli, making them the first Indian pair to achieve the milestone.

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The innings came amid mounting retirement rumours. Reports have suggested India's selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir have discussed Rohit's future as the team plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, when the opener will be over 40. The emergence of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit's inconsistent ODI form earlier this year have further fuelled speculation.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed suggestions that the Lord's ODI was necessarily Rohit's last, stating that his future will continue to depend on performance and fitness.

If it does prove to be his final ODI, Rohit will leave behind one of the format's greatest legacies. He has scored more than 11,800 runs in ODIs with 34 centuries and remains the only batter to hit three double centuries in the format, including the world-record 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. He also holds the record for the most centuries in Cricket World Cup history with seven.

Having already retired from T20Is and Test cricket, Rohit's stunning Lord's hundred was a reminder from the veteran that he remains capable of producing match-defining innings.

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