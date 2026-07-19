West Indies vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NZ Vs WI Match

West Indies vs New Zealand 4th ODI Latest

Toss Update:New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field

West Indies vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Starting Lineups

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

New Zealand (Playing XI): Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Jayden Lennox

West Indies Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Venue

The 4th ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the New Zealand Tour of the West Indies is not available in India.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the 4th ODI between West Indies and New Zealand on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Preview

The 4th ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be played on July 19 from 7:30 p.m. IST. Holding a 2-1 lead, New Zealand are one win away from securing the ODI series.

The hosts have been let down by their batting in the last two outings and will be looking forward to putting up a far better display. Success in the fourth ODI for West Indies would square the series at 2-2 and pave the way for a dramatic final match.

New Zealand's bowling attack has been the defining factor in the series, with Jayden Lennox playing a pivotal role through successive match-winning efforts. Carrying plenty of belief into the contest, the visitors will be determined to finish the job.

West Indies' batting line-up crumbled once again against New Zealand's spin attack in Guyana, slipping to a six-wicket defeat that handed the Black Caps a 2-1 lead in the ODI series.

The only consolation for the home side came through Vitel Lawes, whose impressive form continued and ensured New Zealand had to put in a measured chase.

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Jayden Lennox delivered another outstanding spell, taking 4 for 52 after his five-wicket haul in the previous match. In doing so, he equalled the record for the most wickets by a New Zealand spinner in a bilateral ODI series.

The hosts suffered a dramatic collapse, losing six wickets for 19 runs to crash from 121 for 3 to 140 for 9. John Campbell's retirement through a suspected hamstring injury brought their innings to an early close.

Justin Greaves and Brandon King have been recalled to the West Indies squad ahead of the final two ODIs of the series against New Zealand. Greaves replaces the injured Roston Chase, while King fills the vacancy left by John Campbell, who has also been ruled out of the remainder of the series.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Date And Time

The 4th ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will take place on July 19 from 7:30 p.m. IST.

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West Indies Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (c, wk), Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young

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