JD Vance And Usha Vance Welcome Baby Alec Neel; Here's All About Their First Three Children

US President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have welcomed their fourth child on Sunday, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance. "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy," Vance shared a statement on X.

Vance also thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House medical unit for their care.

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JD and Usha Vance are now parent to their fourth child.

JD and Usha Vance's first three kids:

Ewan Vance is the couple's oldest child. He was born in 2017 and is nine years old.

Vivek Vance is their second child. He was born in 2020 and is six years old.

Mirabel Vance is the couple's youngest daughter. She was born in 2021, and is four years old.

In his announcement, JD Vance stated that their three older children were 'overjoyed' to welcome their new baby brother. JD and Usha Vance publicly announced that they were expecting their fourth child in January 2026.

Reuters reported that JD Vance and Usha Vance met while attending Yale Law School, where they graduated in 2013, before getting married and starting a family.

Usha Vance, born Usha Chilukuri, is the first Indian American Second Lady of the United States. She is the daughter of Indian immigrants from the Telugu speaking community.

The birth of Alec Neel Vance is significant because he is the first child born to a sitting US Vice President in more that 150 years, the Associated Press reported.

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