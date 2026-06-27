'Violence Will Be Met With Violence': JD Vance's Warning As US Strikes Iran Again

US Vice President JD Vance has issued a sharp warning to Iran, saying “violence will be met with violence”. His comment came soon after the US carried out new airstrikes on Iranian missile and drone sites in response to an Iranian drone attack on a cargo ship moving through the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was hit by a one‑way attack drone, which Washington says clearly broke the ceasefire deal that had helped reopen the key waterway for global trade.

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In a post on his social media account, Vance wrote that Iran had signed a ceasefire and that the US had “honoured it”. If Tehran had a problem with how the agreement or memorandum of understanding was being applied, he said, its leaders should “pick up the phone” and talk. “But violence will be met with violence,” he added, making it clear that further strikes from Iran will not go unanswered.

The US Central Command said its latest operation targeted missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar positions inside Iran, calling the action a “powerful response” meant to protect commercial ships and freedom of navigation in the strait.

Iran, for its part, has insisted that it has the right to control security in the Strait of Hormuz and has accused Washington of escalating the conflict. The crucial sea route, which carries a large share of the world's oil shipments, has become the main flashpoint of the months‑long war between the US and Iran. The recent drone attack and US reply are the biggest test so far of the fragile ceasefire both sides agreed to earlier in June.

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