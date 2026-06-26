Trump Vows 100% Tariff On Countries Over Digital Services Taxes

President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on goods imported from countries that impose digital services taxes, escalating pressure on European nations that just ratified a trade pact with the US.

“Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies,” Trump said in a social media post Friday. “Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America.”

Trump said the threatened tariff would be imposed “immediately” and would supersede any existing trade deals made with affected countries. The president's comments come a day after the European Union gave its final sign-off to a trade agreement with Washington that sets a 15% tariff ceiling on most of the bloc's exports to the US.

The threat underscores the intensity of the Trump administration's campaign against digital services taxes, which he has long argued could affect large US technology companies such as Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. The US has previously threatened retaliation against trading partners that impose such taxes, including in the EU, and this year has called for restarting OECD discussions on how to tax the digital economy.

Trump in his second term has shown a willingness to renegotiate existing agreements — or undermine new pacts — over fresh grievances. Earlier this month, the president threatened France with a 100% levy on all champagnes and wines if the country did not drop a digital tax.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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