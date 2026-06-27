Hyderabad Names Road After Trump; US President Thanks India For 'Unprecedented Honour'

A key road in Hyderabad's Financial District has been officially renamed “Donald Trump Avenue”. The road runs alongside the United States Consulate in Nanakramguda and was formally renamed during an event attended by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Telangana government said, the move is meant to highlight Hyderabad's growing role in India–US ties and to mark the Freedom 250 celebrations linked to 250 years of American independence.

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In a post on his social media platform, President US Donald Trump said it was “the first time a US President has been honoured this way in India” and thanked Hyderabad and India for what he described as an “unprecedented honour”. Officials also see the naming as part of a wider branding push that includes plans for other stretches such as “Google Street” near the tech giant's large upcoming campus.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters argue that naming the avenue after Trump underlines Hyderabad's close links with American businesses and its ambition to be seen as a global innovation hub, given the strong presence of US tech companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon in the area.

Critics, including opposition parties and some Left groups, have questioned why a foreign political leader has been chosen over Indian figures, and have pointed to Trump's polarising global image and his role in recent conflicts.

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State officials, however, insist the gesture is aimed at honouring the larger US-India partnership, not any one government, and say it will help attract more investment and attention to Hyderabad's financial corridor.

With the new name already in use on signboards near the consulate, the city now has one of its most high‑profile roads tied directly to the current US President, ensuring that “Donald Trump Avenue” remains a talking point in both Indian and American political circles in the days ahead.

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