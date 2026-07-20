Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Cement, Piramal Finance, UltraTech Cement, Karur Vysaya Bank And Reliance Power

Shares of JSW Cement Ltd. Piramal Finance Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Karur Vysaya Bank Ltd., and Reliance Power Ltd. will attract investor attention on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

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Earnings And Updates

Axis Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net interest income up 8% to Rs 14,646 crore versus Rs 13,560 crore; up 1% QoQ.

Pre-provision operating profit up 1% to Rs 11,659 crore versus Rs 11,515 crore; up 16% QoQ.

Provisions down 44% to Rs 2,223 crore versus Rs 3,948 crore; down 37% QoQ from Rs 3,522 crore.

Net profit up 23% to Rs 7,114 crore versus Rs 5,806 crore; up 1% QoQ.

Gross NPA rose to 1.28% versus 1.23%, up 5 bps QoQ.

Net NPA rose to 0.39% versus 0.37%, up 2 bps QoQ.

Margin down 16 bps to 3.46% versus 3.62%.

Gross slippage ratio rose to 1.79% versus 1.63%, up 16 bps QoQ.

HDFC Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net interest income up 7% to Rs 33,534 crore versus Rs 31,438 crore.

Other income down 41% to Rs 12,822 crore versus Rs 21,730 crore.

Operating profit down 21% to Rs 28,168 crore versus Rs 35,734 crore.

Provisions up 17% to Rs 3,060 crore versus Rs 2,610 crore.

Net profit up 5% to Rs 19,060 crore versus Rs 18,155 crore.

Gross NPA rose to 1.17% versus 1.15%, up 2 bps QoQ.

Net NPA rose to 0.41% versus 0.38%, up 3 bps QoQ.

Margin down 12 bps to 3.26% versus 3.38%.

Credit cost rose to 0.40% versus 0.35%, up 5 bps QoQ.

Yield on advances down 10 bps to 7.7% versus 7.8%.

Cost of funds flat at 4.4%.

ICICI Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net interest income up 13% to Rs 24,385 crore versus Rs 21,635 crore.

Net profit up 16% to Rs 14,804 crore versus Rs 12,768 crore.

Gross NPA improved to 1.38% versus 1.40% QoQ.

Net NPA rose to 0.35% versus 0.33% QoQ.

Provisions down 31% to Rs 1,260.5 crore versus Rs 1,814.6 crore; up sharply QoQ from Rs 96.2 crore.

Return on assets rose to 2.49% versus 2.40% QoQ.

Margin up 4 bps to 4.36% versus 4.32%.

Treasury gain at Rs 151 crore versus loss of Rs 106 crore QoQ.

Loan growth at 19.6% YoY and 5% QoQ.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net interest income up 9% to Rs 7,928 crore versus Rs 7,259 crore; up 1% QoQ.

Operating profit up 10% to Rs 6,131 crore versus Rs 5,564 crore; up 5% QoQ.

Provisions down 45% to Rs 668 crore versus Rs 1,208 crore; up 29% QoQ.

Net profit up 26% to Rs 4,123 crore versus Rs 3,282 crore; up 2% QoQ.

Gross NPA improved to 1.18% versus 1.20%, down 2 bps QoQ.

Net NPA rose to 0.27% versus 0.25%, up 2 bps QoQ.

Fresh slippages rose to Rs 1,321 crore versus Rs 1,018 crore QoQ and Rs 1,812 crore YoY.

Margin down 14 bps to 4.53% versus 4.67% QoQ and 4.65% YoY.

Punjab National Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net interest income up 2% to Rs 10,798 crore versus Rs 10,578 crore; up 4% QoQ.

Operating profit up 6% to Rs 7,519 crore versus Rs 7,081 crore; flat QoQ.

Provisions up 100% to Rs 792 crore versus Rs 396 crore; down 13% QoQ.

Net profit up 214% to Rs 5,253 crore versus Rs 1,675 crore; up 1% QoQ.

Gross NPA improved to 2.78% versus 2.95%, down 17 bps QoQ.

Net NPA improved to 0.28% versus 0.29%, down 1 bp QoQ.

Margin up 3 bps to 2.50%.

Operating expenses down 13% to Rs 7,613 crore.

Punjab & Sind Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net interest income up 15.4% to Rs 1,039 crore versus Rs 900 crore.

Operating profit up 1% to Rs 545 crore versus Rs 540 crore.

Provisions down 57% to Rs 94 crore versus Rs 217 crore.

Net profit up 23.2% to Rs 332 crore versus Rs 269 crore.

Gross NPA improved to 2.21% versus 2.40% QoQ.

Net NPA improved to 0.65% versus 0.79% QoQ.

Yes Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net interest income up 17% to Rs 2,786 crore versus Rs 2,372 crore; up 6% QoQ.

Other income up 3% to Rs 1,798 crore versus Rs 1,752 crore; up 4% QoQ.

Operating expenses up 4% to Rs 2,880 crore versus Rs 2,766 crore; up 5% QoQ.

Operating profit up 25% to Rs 1,704 crore versus Rs 1,358 crore; up 5% QoQ.

Provisions up 39% to Rs 394 crore versus Rs 284 crore; up 110% QoQ from Rs 188 crore.

Net profit up 34% to Rs 1,071 crore versus Rs 801 crore; flat QoQ.

Gross NPA flat at 1.3%.

Net NPA flat at 0.2%.

Return on assets down 10 bps to 0.9% versus 1.0%.

Margin flat at 2.7%.

RBL Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net interest income up 12% to Rs 1,654 crore versus Rs 1,481 crore.

Operating profit up 31.3% to Rs 923 crore versus Rs 703 crore.

Provisions up 36% to Rs 599 crore versus Rs 442 crore; down 12% QoQ from Rs 678 crore.

Net profit up 26.6% to Rs 254 crore versus Rs 200 crore.

Gross NPA improved to 1.30% versus 1.45% QoQ.

Net NPA improved to 0.37% versus 0.39% QoQ.

Margin down 28 bps to 4.13% versus 4.41%.

Approved fundraising of up to Rs 10,000 crore through debt instruments.

Approved increase in borrowing limits to Rs 40,000 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Total income up 77.8% to Rs 2,337 crore versus Rs 1,314 crore.

Net profit at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 62.6 crore.

Tata Technologies (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 5.9% to Rs 1,665 crore versus Rs 1,572 crore.

EBIT up 7.5% to Rs 221 crore versus Rs 205 crore.

Margin at 13.25% versus 13.06%.

Net profit down 11.5% to Rs 181 crore versus Rs 204 crore.

Reliance Industries (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 5.2% to Rs 3.09 lakh crore versus Rs 2.94 lakh crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 3.01 lakh crore)

Ebitda up 6.2% to Rs 47,517 crore versus Rs 44,731 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 46,367 crore)

Margin at 15.4% versus 15.2%.

Net profit up 23.4% to Rs 20,946 crore versus Rs 16,971 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 20,451 crore)

Reliance Jio ARPU at Rs 215.6.

Reliance Jio subscribers at 53.3 crore.

Oberoi Realty (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 31.7% to Rs 1,301 crore versus Rs 988 crore.

Ebitda up 41.1% to Rs 734 crore versus Rs 520 crore.

Margin at 56.4% versus 52.7%.

Net profit up 29% to Rs 544 crore versus Rs 421 crore.

Tatva Chintan (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 42.9% to Rs 167 crore versus Rs 117 crore.

Ebitda up 86.5% to Rs 32.4 crore versus Rs 17.4 crore.

Margin at 19.4% versus 14.9%.

Net profit at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 6.7 crore.

Approved capacity expansion for the Dahej unit.

IDBI Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Interest income up 7.4% to Rs 7,541 crore versus Rs 7,021 crore.

Net interest income up 10.1% to Rs 3,486 crore versus Rs 3,166 crore.

Operating profit down 7.9% to Rs 2,168 crore versus Rs 2,354 crore.

Net profit up 5.4% to Rs 2,115 crore versus Rs 2,007 crore.

Gross NPA improved to 2.30% versus 2.32%, down 2 bps QoQ.

Net NPA rose to 0.16% versus 0.15%, up 1 bp QoQ.

Margin down 54 bps to 3.61% versus 4.15%.

CASA ratio down to 43.64% versus 44.59%.

India Cements (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Revenue down 0.6% to Rs 1,019 crore versus Rs 1,025 crore.

Ebitda up 84.5% to Rs 155 crore versus Rs 84 crore.

Margin at 15.2% versus 8.2%.

Net profit at Rs 26.9 crore versus loss of Rs 133 crore.

One-time loss at Rs 25.3 crore versus loss of Rs 124 crore.

JK Cement (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.3% to Rs 4,032 crore versus Rs 3,353 crore.

Ebitda down 5.8% to Rs 648 crore versus Rs 688 crore.

Margin at 16.1% versus 20.5%.

Net profit down 14.5% to Rs 278 crore versus Rs 324 crore.

Rossari Biotech (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 28% to Rs 697.2 crore versus Rs 543.7 crore.

Ebitda up 19% to Rs 80.6 crore versus Rs 67.8 crore.

Margin at 11.6% versus 12.4%.

Net profit up 4% to Rs 35 crore versus Rs 33.6 crore.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 53% to Rs 471 crore versus Rs 308 crore.

Ebitda up 55.6% to Rs 82.4 crore versus Rs 52.95 crore.

Margin at 17.48% versus 17.19%.

Net profit up 43% to Rs 65.6 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore.

Can Fin Homes (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Total income up 7% to Rs 1,096 crore versus Rs 1,020 crore.

Net profit up 19.6% to Rs 268 crore versus Rs 224 crore.

Jayaswal Neco Industries (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 27.7% to Rs 2,107 crore versus Rs 1,649 crore.

Ebitda up 25.7% to Rs 396 crore versus Rs 315 crore.

Margin at 18.8% versus 19.1%.

Net profit up 109% to Rs 194 crore versus Rs 93 crore.

Turtlemint Fintech (Q4, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 28.6% to Rs 357 crore versus Rs 278 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 4 crore versus loss of Rs 38.6 crore.

Net profit at Rs 3.1 crore versus loss of Rs 62.2 crore.

Earnings

20th July

Action Construction Equipment Ltd,, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd,, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd, D.P. Abhushan Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, SG Mart Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, SML Mahindra Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Swaraj Engines Ltd, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd, Venus Remedies Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, Aurum Proptech Ltd, Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd.

Stocks In News

Reliance Power : CBI conducted search and seizure operations at the company's office on July 18, 2026.

Reliance Infrastructure: CBI searched the registered office in connection with RCFL/RHFL transactions.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: NATCO received tentative USFDA approval for Olaparib tablets; Alembic will distribute the product in the US.

Karur Vysya Bank: Revised MCLR rates effective July 22, 2026, increasing overnight, one-month, six-month and one-year MCLR rates by 5–10 bps.

South Indian Bank: Increased MCLR rates by 5 bps across multiple tenures.

Cipla: USFDA inspected InvaGen's Central Islip facility from July 13–17, 2026 and issued one Form 483 observation.

Piramal Finance: Sought approval to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore through QIP, rights issue, or preferential placement.

NATCO Pharma: Received tentative USFDA approval for Olaparib tablets; litigation remains ongoing.

GAIL: Signed an agreement with KABIL for collaboration in critical minerals.

JSW Cement: JSW Steel approved sale of shares worth up to Rs 811 crore in the proposed IPO.

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