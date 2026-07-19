Dividend Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Angel One And 88 Others; Check Full List

It has stayed busy on the corporate actions nook of the Dalal Street, with many record dates lined up for disbursements of final dividends for fiscal year 2026, including big names like Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Divi's Laboratories, Pidilite Industries and Info Edge (India).

Bharti Airtel has fixed July 24 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 24 per share, along with Hero MotoCorp for a final dividend of Rs 75 per share. While Divi's Laboratories has fixed the same date for a final dividend of Rs 30 per share and Pidilite Industries has announced July 23 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 11.5 per share.

Angel One has fixed July 21 as the record date for its interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. Radico Khaitan has set July 24 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 9 per share, while Zydus Lifesciences has fixed July 24 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Abbott India has fixed July 24 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 525 per share and a special dividend of Rs 131 per share. ICRA has set July 23 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 70 per share and a special dividend of Rs 35 per share.

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To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

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