Lenin Box Office Collection Day 9: Akhil Akkineni's Film Regains Momentum, Collects This Amount

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin has received a much-needed boost at the box office after a slow start to its second week. Following a dip on Day 7, the action drama bounced back on it's second Saturday with a healthy jump in collections.

Here's how much the film earned on Day 9.

Lenin collected Rs 2.79 crore net at the Indian box office, registering an impressive 69.1% growth over the Rs 1.65 crore it earned on Day 7. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 41.09 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 47.15 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, Lenin has grossed Rs 9.55 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 56.70 crore after nine days in theatres.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall 28.36% Telugu occupancy on July 18, with footfalls improving as the day progressed.

Morning shows opened at 20.38% occupancy, which increased to 30.92% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 29.46%, while the night shows registered the highest turnout at 32.15%, indicating a positive response during the weekend.

Lenin continued to perform best in its home market, Hyderabad, where it posted 35% occupancy across 296 shows. The film also witnessed encouraging occupancy in centres like Warangal, Vizag, Chennai, Kakinada, and Guntur, while cities such as Bengaluru and Vijayawada reported a moderate response.

Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Lenin opened with Rs 7.15 crore before collecting Rs 8.85 crore on July 11 and Rs 9.90 crore on July 12, posting a strong opening weekend.

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Collections slowed during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 3.60 crore on July 13, Rs 3 crore on July 14, Rs 2.15 crore on July 15, and Rs 2 crore on July 16. It wrapped up its first week with an India net collection of Rs 36.65 crore.

The second week began on a slower note with Rs 1.65 crore on July 17, but the film bounced back on its second Saturday.

About Lenin

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is a Telugu action drama starring Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. The film also features Brahmaji, Ramki, Sunil Varma, and Bhagyashri Borse in pivotal roles.

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