Sonam Wangchuk To Remain At Safdarjung Hospital As Delhi HC Denies Interim Relief

The Delhi High Court on Sunday, July 19, 2026, refused to grant interim relief on a plea filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, the wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, seeking his transfer from the government-run Safdarjung Hospital to a private healthcare facility.

Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after a three-week hunger strike in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak and education reforms. According to reports, he had declined medical treatment despite his deteriorating health.

A bench headed by Justice Mini Pushkarna decided this afternoon that the government had every right to move him because he refused to check himself into a hospital despite his deteriorating health, as reported by NDTV.

"No interim orders are required to be passed at this stage," she stated.

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Additionally, a physician stated that Wangchuk was given sugar-free oral medication with his permission. "Since doctors of the hospital are closely monitoring him and gave him oral medicine with his consent, it cannot be said that force is being used or his autonomy is being violated," Judge Pushkarna said.

The court also observed that Angmo and Wangchuk's other relatives had been granted unrestricted access.

Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, requested the urgent hearing early this morning, claiming that the hospital's lack of transparency had caused her to lose faith in it.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, speaking on behalf of Angmo, stated that she wanted him sent to Medanta Hospital. "A doctor of my choosing will have to perform whatever needs to be done. He informed the court, "It is my body, and I choose where I go."

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, speaking on behalf of the government, stated that Wangchuk's death would have dire repercussions. Sharma noted that even the President receives care in a government hospital in response to his wife's attempt to transfer him to a private facility.

Wangchuk's health would be at jeopardy if he were moved out of Safdarjung, NDTV reported citing government sources.

Additionally, the center asked the court to permit them to take any necessary steps to save Wangchuk's life. The bench stated that the final decision will be made by the medical staff caring for him.

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The High Court directed the authorities to file a status report within three days and listed the matter for further hearing on July 24.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 as part of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and broader education reforms.

Angmo is expected to lead a march to Parliament on Monday in support of the campaign's demands.

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