Hrithik Roshan Supports Sonam Wangchuk As Activist Is Shifted To Hospital During Hunger Strike

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has supported activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, on Saturday, after his health reportedly worsened during an indefinite hunger strike.

Wangchuk has been protesting over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy. His hospitalisation has brought renewed attention to the ongoing protest, with several public figures voicing support.

Sonam Wangchuk Shifted To Safdarjung Hospital

On Saturday, Delhi Police transferred Sonam Wangchuk from the venue of the protest site at Jantar Mantar to the Safdarjung Hospital. As per Delhi police, the decision was taken in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court and on the recommendation of medical experts after his health condition deteriorated.

In a statement posted on X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police explained that Wangchuk was moved for essential medical treatment. Police also stated that some protesters attempted to obstruct the transfer, leading to a brief commotion, but maintained that officers exercised restraint during the process. The police further denied allegations that protesters were assaulted.

ALSO READ: 'I Support Sonam Wangchuk': Kiran Rao Changes DP On Instagram As Innovator's Hunger Strike Enters Day 20

Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Wangchuk's Appeal

A day before Wangchuk shifted to the hospital, Hrithik Roshan posted a video of the activist on his Instagram Stories. The reel, originally posted by actor Lisa Ray, showed Wangchuk speaking about the impact of the alleged examination paper leaks and urging people to raise their voices over the issue.

Reacting to the video, Hrithik wrote, "This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies."

Photo Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

The actor's remark referred to his role as mathematician and educator Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl's film Super 30, which was inspired by the teacher's work with underprivileged students.

Protest Continues Over Examination Irregularities

Protest at Jantar Mantar started on June 6 by Cockroach Janata Party demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and leaks in the NEET examination.

Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and started an indefinite hunger strike. The demonstration has now entered its third week, with protesters continuing to demand action over the alleged examination irregularities. Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for more than 20 days, and his transfer to the hospital came after concerns were raised about his deteriorating health.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Big Remark Amid Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: 3 Idiots 'Not Based' On Ladakhi Innovator

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