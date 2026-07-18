Spain vs Argentina Final: Five Incredible Facts About FIFA World Cup Trophy

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will see defending champions Argentina take on former winners Spain in a historic clash between the reigning champions of South America and Europe, a first in the men's World Cup final.

Spain are chasing their second World Cup title, 16 years after their maiden triumph, while Argentina are bidding to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

The finalists have taken contrasting routes to the title match. Since an opening-game draw with Cape Verde, Spain have won six straight matches, conceding just once throughout the tournament. Their six clean sheets are a World Cup single-edition record, and they shut out France 2-0 in the semi-finals after a 649-minute streak without conceding before Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere finally found the net in the quarter-finals.

Argentina, meanwhile, have not kept a clean sheet in their last five games but have been devastating in attack, scoring at least twice in every match. Their tournament-leading 19 goals are the highest ever by an Argentine side at a single World Cup.

Spain head into the final unbeaten in 37 matches since March 2024. Victory would see them set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in men's international football.

Argentina, meanwhile, are aiming to make history by becoming the first nation to win four consecutive major international trophies, following their 2021 Copa América, 2022 World Cup, and 2024 Copa América triumphs.