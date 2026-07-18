Q1 Results Next Week: Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda Among 150+ Companies Reporting Earnings

Over 260 companies will announce the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, this week. Investors will closely monitor management commentary on demand trends, margins, capital expenditure, asset quality, loan growth, commodity costs and FY27 guidance across sectors.

Big names scheduled to announce results include Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, BPCL, Nestlé India, Cipla, NTPC and Bank of Baroda.

Top Q1FY27 Earnings To Watch

July 21: Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Bandhan Bank

July 22: Adani Power, BPCL, Nestlé India, Dr. Reddy's, IndusInd Bank

July 23: Infosys, IndiGo, Cipla, PVR INOX

July 24: NTPC, Bank of Baroda, SBI Life, SBI Cards, Tata Consumer

July 25: IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank

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Several companies have arranged earnings calls to elaborate on their financial outcomes and engage with market participants. Apart from quarterly earnings, investors will also keep an eye on other key announcements that often accompany results, including:

Dividend declarations : Several companies may announce interim dividends or recommend payouts alongside their Q1FY27 results, particularly cash-rich firms in sectors such as IT, FMCG, energy and pharmaceuticals.

: Several companies may announce interim dividends or recommend payouts alongside their Q1FY27 results, particularly cash-rich firms in sectors such as IT, FMCG, energy and pharmaceuticals. Bonus share and stock split proposals : Companies may consider corporate actions such as bonus issues or stock splits to improve liquidity and broaden investor participation.

: Companies may consider corporate actions such as bonus issues or stock splits to improve liquidity and broaden investor participation. Share buybacks : Some companies could announce buyback proposals as part of their capital allocation strategy.

: Some companies could announce buyback proposals as part of their capital allocation strategy. Management commentary : Investors will closely monitor updates on demand trends, margin outlook, capital expenditure plans, order books and FY27 growth guidance.

: Investors will closely monitor updates on demand trends, margin outlook, capital expenditure plans, order books and FY27 growth guidance. Record dates: Companies declaring dividends or other corporate actions may also announce record dates to determine shareholder eligibility.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 5% As Provisions Decline; Asset Quality Worsens

Key Companies Announcing FY27 Quarterly Results This Week

Date Major Companies Announcing Q1FY27 Results July 20 (Mon) UltraTech Cement, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Indian Overseas Bank, Sobha, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company July 21 (Tue) Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, TVS Motor Company, Bandhan Bank July 22 (Wed) Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Nestlé India, IndusInd Bank, JSW Energy, NTPC Green Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Tata Communications, Oracle Financial Services Software July 23 (Thu) Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Cipla, Coromandel International, PVR INOX, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Go Digit General Insurance, Meesho, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Mphasis July 24 (Fri) NTPC, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, Tata Consumer Products, ACC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, SBI Life Insurance Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) July 25 (Sat) IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Birla Corporation

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q1 Results: Profit, NII, Margins Beat Street Estimates; Asset Quality Improves

Full List Of Companies Announcing Q1FY27 Results This Week

Q1 Results On July 20 (47 Companies)

Major companies: UltraTech Cement • One 97 Communications (Paytm) • Indian Overseas Bank • Sobha • Mahindra Logistics • Shyam Metalics & Energy • Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company

Other companies: Action Construction Equipment • Authum Investment & Infrastructure • Alkali Metals • Anubhav Plast • Aurum PropTech • Bajaj Healthcare • BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle • California Software Company • Central Mine Planning & Design Institute • CSM Technologies • Decorous Investment & Trading • D.P. Abhushan • Dynamic Cables • Grand Foundry • Golden Legend Leasing & Finance • Hawa Engineers • Indo Thai Securities • Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders • Jaiprakash Power Ventures • National Standard (India) • Premier Capital Services • Rajoo Engineers • Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals • Rallis India • Advit Jewels • Regency Fincorp • SG Mart • SML Mahindra • South West Pinnacle Exploration • Steel Exchange India • Sunrise Industrial Traders • Super Sales India • Swaraj Engines • Swastika Investmart • Swarna Securities • Transformers & Rectifiers (India) • Tourism Finance Corporation of India • Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure • Venus Remedies • Vimta Labs

Q1 Results On July 21 (45 Companies)

Major companies : Bajaj Auto • Adani Energy Solutions • Adani Total Gas • Bandhan Bank • TVS Motor Company • Indian Hotels Company • IndiaMART InterMESH • CRISIL • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services • JSW Infrastructure • Mastek • Sagility

Other companies: AAVAS Financiers • Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC • Ador Welding • Anthem Biosciences • Arvind Fashions • Asutosh Enterprise • Atlanta Electricals • Bengal Steel Industries • Bharat Coking Coal • Canara Robeco Asset Management Company • Cyient DLM • E2E Networks • Gabriel India • Gamco • Granules India • Gujarat Cotex • Hatsun Agro Product • Hindusthan Insulators & Industries • Huhtamaki India • Infobeans Technologies • Kirloskar Pneumatic Company • Medplus Health Services • Morarka Finance • MPS • New Delhi Television • NIIT • Nureca • Purple Finance • Riyaasat Lifestyle • Sunteck Realty • Trident • TVS Holdings • Welspun Specialty Solutions

Q1 Results On July 22 (58 Companies)

Major companies : Adani Green Energy • Adani Power • Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories • Nestlé India • IndusInd Bank • JSW Energy • Tata Communications • Oracle Financial Services Software • NTPC Green Energy • United Spirits • UCO Bank • HFCL

Other companies: Amco India • Atharv Enterprises • Aye Finance • Bhagwati Autocast • Bhageria Industries • CIE Automotive India • Citizen Solar • Waterways Leisure Tourism • CSB Bank • Emami Paper Mills • Emerald Finance • Eternal • Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) • Geojit Financial Services • Gala Global Products • Orient Green Power Company • HEG • IIFL Finance • Integra Switchgear • Jiya Eco-Products • Jubilant Ingrevia • KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts • Ladam Affordable Housing • Lords Ishwar Hotels • Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India • NACL Industries • Nippon Life India Asset Management • Nikki Global Finance • Orient Electric • Padmanabh Industries • Pratiksha Chemicals • Music Broadcast • R.S. Software (India) • Schaeffler India • Shoppers Stop • Smartworks Coworking Spaces • SRF • Stylam Industries • Tanla Platforms • Tips Music • Tokyo Finance • Trishakti Industries • UTI Asset Management Company • Vardhman Special Steels

Q1 Results On July 23 (49 Companies)

Major companies : Infosys • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) • Cipla • PVR INOX • Coromandel International • Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) • Mphasis • Motilal Oswal Financial Services • Go Digit General Insurance • Meesho • Cyient

Other companies: 3i Infotech • Allied Blenders & Distillers • Banaras Beads • Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers • Capital Small Finance Bank • Chennai Petroleum Corporation • Control Print • CyberTech Systems & Software • Fineotex Chemical • Fervent Synergies • Fractal Analytics • GRP • Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals • Hindustan Composites • HOMRE • IEC Education • International Gemological Institute • Jamshri Realty • Mahindra Lifespace Developers • Malu Paper Mills • MBL Infrastructure • NIIT Learning Systems • Novartis India • Orient Cement • Prime Securities • Ramco Systems • Rich Universe Network • Route Mobile • Shemaroo Entertainment • Solara Active Pharma Sciences • Sona BLW Precision Forgings • Spandana Sphoorty Financial • Sungold Capital • Suraj • Suryoday Small Finance Bank • Thyrocare Technologies • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank • Vishal Mega Mart

Q1 Results On July 24 (57 Companies)

Major companies : NTPC • Bank of Baroda • Tata Consumer Products • SBI Life Insurance Company • SBI Cards & Payment Services • ACC • CG Power & Industrial Solutions • Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) • Shriram Finance • Dalmia Bharat • Dr. Lal PathLabs • Laurus Labs • KFin Technologies

Other companies: Alldigi Tech • Antariksh Industries • Apar Industries • Arihant Capital Markets • Automotive Stampings & Assemblies • Associated Alcohols & Breweries • Atul • Bhilwara Spinners • CreditAccess Grameen • DCB Bank • Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) • Ganesh Housing • Gangotri Textiles • Greenply Industries • Grindwell Norton • GP Petroleums • Insilco • Jindal Steel • Jindal Hotels • Kross • LMW • Moschip Technologies • The New India Assurance Company • Omax Autos • Ponni Sugars (Erode) • Poona Dal & Oil Industries • Radix Industries (India) • Rajratan Global Wire • Rama Phosphates • Restile Ceramics • Ramkrishna Forgings • Rolcon Engineering Company • Sapphire Foods India • Satchmo Holdings • Shakti Pumps India • Share India Securities • Shree Digvijay Cement Company • Smiths & Founders (India) • Sterlite Technologies • TANFAC Industries • V-Mart Retail • Welspun Corp • Wendt (India) • ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

Q1 Results On July 25 (14 Companies)

Major companies : IDFC First Bank • AU Small Finance Bank • Birla Corporation • ZEN Technologies • Five-Star Business Finance • SBFC Finance

Other companies: 3P Land Holdings • Dodla Dairy • Disha Resources • High Energy Batteries India • Mercury Laboratories • Seshasayee Paper & Boards • SKP Securities • Suryalata Spinning Mills

Infosys Q1FY27 Results:

In an exchange filing dated June 15, Infosys said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 22-23 to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

BPCL Q1FY27 Results:

In an exchange filing dated July 13, BPCL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for July 22 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Adani Energy Solutions Q1FY27 Results:

Adani Energy Solutions will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 21 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The week is expected to provide one of the clearest snapshots yet of corporate India's performance in the first quarter of FY27, with results spanning banking, IT, energy, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and infrastructure.

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