Q1 Results Live Updates: PNB Profit Jumps Multifold, Kotak Mah Bank Profit Surges 26%; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank In Focus
Track Q1FY27 earnings live as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and 20+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Live Updates: All eyes are on India's banking heavyweights as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank headline the June-quarter earnings calendar on Saturday.
Investors will closely monitor net interest income (NII), net profit, net interest margins (NIMs), asset quality, provisions and management commentary for clues on the impact of deposit costs, loan growth, credit demand and the outlook for the country's banking sector. Earnings from Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank and Yes Bank will also be in focus.
Follow NDTV Profit's Q1 Results Live Updates for the latest Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, key financial highlights, management commentary, analyst reactions, conference call takeaways and live stock price moves from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and other companies reporting results today.
Q1 Results Live: India Cements Swings To Profit
India Cements Q1 Results - YoY
- Net profit at Rs 26.9 crore vs loss of Rs 133 crore
- Revenue down 0.6% at Rs 1,019 crore vs Rs 1,025 crore
- EBITDA up 84.5% at Rs 155 crore vs Rs 84 crore
- EBITDA margin at 15.2% vs 8.2%
- One-time loss at Rs 25.3 crore vs Rs 124 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: Punjab National Bank Q1 Results - Key Metrics
- Domestic NIM at 2.64% vs 2.84% YoY and 2.61% QoQ
- Domestic loan growth at 11.6% YoY
- Fresh slippages at Rs 2,080 crore vs Rs 1,886 crore YoY and Rs 2,758 crore QoQ
Q1 Results Live: Kotak Mahindra Bank Net Profit Rises 26%
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results - YoY
- Net profit up 26% at Rs 4,123 crore vs Rs 3,282 crore
- Net interest income up 9% at Rs 7,928 crore vs Rs 7,259 crore
- Operating profit up 10% at Rs 6,131 crore vs Rs 5,564 crore
- Provisions down 45% at Rs 668 crore vs Rs 1,208 crore
Asset Quality - QoQ
- Gross NPA at 1.18% vs 1.20%
- Net NPA at 0.27% vs 0.25%
Q1 Results Live: Punjab National Bank Net Profit Soars 214%
Punjab National Bank Q1 Results - Standalone, YoY
- Net profit up 214% at Rs 5,253 crore vs Rs 1,675 crore
- Net interest income up 2% at Rs 10,798 crore vs Rs 10,578 crore
- Operating profit up 6% at Rs 7,519 crore vs Rs 7,081 crore
- Provisions up 100% at Rs 792 crore vs Rs 396 crore
Asset Quality - QoQ
- Gross NPA at 2.78% vs 2.95%
- Net NPA at 0.28% vs 0.29%
Q1 Results Live: HDFC Bank Q1 Preview
HDFC Bank Q1 Preview - Bloomberg Estimates (Standalone, YoY)
- Net interest income seen 8.9% higher at Rs 34,256.57 crore versus Rs 31,440 crore
- Net interest margin seen at 3.32% versus 3.35% (3.38% QoQ)
- Net profit seen 9% higher at Rs 19,720 crore versus Rs 18,155 crore
- Provisions seen 74% lower at Rs 3,678.3 crore versus Rs 14,441.6 crore
- Gross NPA seen unchanged at 1.15% (QoQ)
- Operating profit seen lower at Rs 28,795.3 crore versus Rs 35,733.96 crore
Q1 Results Live: Axis Bank Q1 Results vs Estimates
- Net profit at Rs 7,114 crore vs estimate of Rs 7,027 crore
- Net interest income at Rs 14,646 crore vs estimate of Rs 15,147 crore
- Operating profit at Rs 11,659 crore vs estimate of Rs 11,681 crore
- Gross NPA at 1.28% vs estimate of 1.37%
- Net NPA at 0.39% vs estimate of 0.40%
Q1 Results Live: Axis Bank Net Profit Rises 23%
Axis Bank Q1 Results - Standalone, YoY
- Net profit up 23% at Rs 7,114 crore vs Rs 5,806 crore
- Net interest income up 8% at Rs 14,646 crore vs Rs 13,560 crore
- Pre-provision operating profit up 1% at Rs 11,659 crore vs Rs 11,515 crore
- Provisions down 44% at Rs 2,223 crore vs Rs 3,948 crore
Asset Quality - QoQ
- Gross NPA at 1.28% vs 1.23%
- Net NPA at 0.39% vs 0.37%
Q1 Results Live: Banks Q1 Preview
Indian banks are expected to post another quarter of healthy business growth for the June quarter, supported by robust loan demand across retail and corporate segments.
However, higher funding costs, slower deposit growth and pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to limit earnings growth, while treasury income and provisions remain mixed across lenders.
The June quarter is expected to reflect two contrasting trends. Credit demand remained resilient despite seasonal weakness, driven by retail, gold loans, NBFC lending and selected corporate segments.
At the same time, competition for deposits and a larger share of high-cost term deposits continued to weigh on margins.
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. This is Yukta, and I'll take you through all the earnings scheduled for the day.
Earnings Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, J. K. Cement, Punjab and Sind Bank, India Cements, Can Fin Homes, Sangam (India), Rossari Biotech, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Premier Polyfilm, GSM Foils, Ashima, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, Ganga Forging and F Mec International Financial Services.
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