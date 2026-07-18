Q1 Results Live Updates: PNB Profit Jumps Multifold, Kotak Mah Bank Profit Surges 26%; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank In Focus

Q1 Results Live Updates: All eyes are on India's banking heavyweights as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank headline the June-quarter earnings calendar on Saturday.

Investors will closely monitor net interest income (NII), net profit, net interest margins (NIMs), asset quality, provisions and management commentary for clues on the impact of deposit costs, loan growth, credit demand and the outlook for the country's banking sector. Earnings from Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank and Yes Bank will also be in focus.

Follow NDTV Profit's Q1 Results Live Updates for the latest Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, key financial highlights, management commentary, analyst reactions, conference call takeaways and live stock price moves from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and other companies reporting results today.