Sonam Wangchuk Under Observation; Dipke Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike

Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday gave a health update on activist Sonam Wangchuk who was admitted earlier in the day after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. According to hospital authorities, Wangchuk is weak because of prolonged fasting and dehydration but is currently in a stable condition.

"Mr Sonam Wangchuk is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," Safdarjung Hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said Wangchuk was admitted at approximately 7.40 am. Police reportedly shifted him to the government hospital following medical advice and directions from the Delhi High Court.

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Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike in support of a protest led by Abhijit Dipke's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and reports of student deaths linked to the controversy.

His health had steadily declined during the three-week protest. Doctors said on Friday that Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kilograms since beginning the fast. His blood pressure and blood sugar levels were also being closely monitored.

Despite his worsening condition, Wangchuk had said on Friday night that he remained determined to continue the hunger strike. He claimed that he had lost around 20% of his body weight during the protest.

The hospital said Wangchuk would remain under continuous medical observation and treatment.

Following Wangchuk's hospitalisation, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike with immediate effect.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

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