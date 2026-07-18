Sonam Wangchuk Taken To Hospital Amid Deteriorating Health Condition | Video

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike from last 20 days at Jantar Mantar was taken to the hospital by the police on early Saturday morning after his health deteriorated on day 21 of his fast.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely."

The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying, "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

The Delhi High Court on Thursday had directed authorities to monitor daily the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, and extend medical aid if his condition deteriorates.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Dodges Question On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

However, Abhijit Dipke, Founder of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in a post on X said, "Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar. Beating up people and taking away Sonam sir forcefully."

Protesters were removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site after Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike for the last 20 days at Jantar Mantar, was taken to the hospital by the police. Watch video here:

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

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