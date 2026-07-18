Bank Q1 Results Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak, PNB, Yes Bank To Announce Earnings

India's biggest private and public sector banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, will announce their Q1FY27 earnings today, offering crucial signals on loan growth, margins, asset quality and the health of the banking sector.

Investors will closely track key metrics such as net interest income (NII), net interest margin (NIM), asset quality, gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs), loan growth, deposit growth and overall profitability.

Most lenders are likely to release their June-quarter financial results during the day on Saturday, followed by earnings conference calls to discuss business performance and outlook.

Earnings conference calls will provide clues on lending trends, margin outlook and the sector's prospects for the coming quarters. Depending on profitability, some banks may announce dividends.

List Of Banks To Announce Q1 Earnings On July 18:

Axis Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

IDBI Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Punjab National Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

Yes Bank

HDFC Bank Q1 Results: What To Expect

HDFC Bank is expected to report another quarter of steady earnings growth, with Bloomberg estimates pointing to a 9% rise in standalone net profit, helped by a sharp decline in provisions. Asset quality is expected to remain stable, with gross non-performing assets seen unchanged at 1.15%, reinforcing expectations of steady credit performance.

HDFC Bank Q1 Preview - Bloomberg Estimates (Standalone, YoY)

Net interest income seen 8.9% higher at Rs 34,256.57 crore versus Rs 31,440 crore

Net interest margin seen at 3.32% versus 3.35% (3.38% QoQ)

Net profit seen 9% higher at Rs 19,720 crore versus Rs 18,155 crore

Provisions seen 74% lower at Rs 3,678.3 crore versus Rs 14,441.6 crore

Gross NPA seen unchanged at 1.15% (QoQ)

Operating profit seen lower at Rs 28,795.3 crore versus Rs 35,733.96 crore

ALSO READ: RBL Bank Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 27% As Asset Quality Improves; NII Crosses Rs 1,600 Crore

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: What To Expect

ICICI Bank Ltd. is expected to report a 5% rise in June-quarter standalone profit as steady loan growth and lower provisions help offset pressure on net interest margins. Analysts remain positive on loan growth and asset quality, but expect management's commentary on margin trends, credit demand and provisioning to shape expectations for the rest of the financial year.

ICICI Bank Q1 Preview - Bloomberg Estimates (Standalone, YoY)

Net interest income seen 10% higher at Rs 23,812.85 crore versus Rs 21,635 crore

Net interest margin seen at 4.18% versus 4.34% (4.32% QoQ)

Operating income seen 2.8% higher at Rs 19,278 crore versus Rs 18,745.84 crore

Provisions seen 4.8% lower at Rs 1,726.96 crore versus Rs 1,814.5 crore

Profit seen 5% higher at Rs 13,362 crore versus Rs 12,768 crore

Gross NPA seen at 1.45% versus 1.4% QoQ

ALSO READ: Federal Bank Shares Jump 5% After Q1 Profit Rises 37%, NII Beats Estimates

Axis Bank Q1 Results: What To Expect

Axis Bank is expected to report stronger first-quarter earnings, with profit projected to rise nearly 22% from a year earlier as lower provisions offset pressure on net interest margins. Net interest income is also seen growing at a double-digit pace.

Axis Bank Q1 Preview - Bloomberg Estimates (Standalone, YoY)

Net interest income seen 11.7% higher at Rs 15,146 crore versus Rs 13,559.75 crore

Operating profit seen at Rs 11,515.16 crore

Provisions seen 39.9% lower at Rs 2,374 crore versus Rs 3,947.6 crore

Profit seen 21.8% higher at Rs 7,073.15 crore versus Rs 5,806.14 crore

Net interest margin seen at 3.5% versus 3.8% a year earlier

Gross NPA seen at 1.37% versus 1.23% (QoQ)

Net NPA seen at 0.4% versus 0.37% (QoQ)

ALSO READ: Central Bank Of India Q1 Result: Profit Rises 13% To Rs 1,324 Crore, Gross NPA At 2.60%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: What To Expect

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is expected to report a 21% rise in standalone net profit for the June quarter, helped by lower provisions even as net interest margins are seen narrowing from the previous quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Preview - Bloomberg Estimates (Standalone, YoY)

Net interest income seen 10.2% higher at Rs 8,001.53 crore versus Rs 7,259.29 crore

Net interest margin seen at 4.5% versus 4.65% (4.67% QoQ)

Provisions seen 38.5% lower at Rs 741.8 crore versus Rs 1,207.76 crore

Net profit seen 21% higher at Rs 3,975 crore versus Rs 3,282 crore

Gross NPA seen at 1.18% versus 1.2% a year ago

HDFC Bank Q4FY26 Results:

HDFC Bank reported a steady financial performance for the quarter, with standalone net interest income (NII) rising 3.2% year-on-year to Rs 33,100 crore from Rs 32,100 crore. Operating expenses increased 5.2% to Rs 18,500 crore, compared with Rs 17,600 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 9.1% to Rs 19,200 crore from Rs 17,600 crore. HDFC Bank's net advances increased to Rs 29.37 lakh crore from Rs 26.20 lakh crore a year ago. Meanwhile, the net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.38% during the quarter.

ICICI Bank Q4FY26 Results:

ICICI Bank announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on Saturday, April 18, reporting a rise of 8.4% in standalone net profit to Rs 13,702 crore, compared to Rs 12,629.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's second-largest private lender beat Street estimates during the March quarter of FY26 driven by robust loan growth and lower provisions for bad loans. ICICI Bank declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share for FY26.

Yes Bank Q4FY26 Results:

YES Bank's profit after tax (PAT) surged nearly 45% year-on-year to Rs 1,068 crore from Rs 738 crore. Net interest income (NII) rose 16% to Rs 2,638 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.7% from 2.5% a year earlier. Return on Assets (RoA) strengthened to 1.0%, compared with 0.7% in Q4FY25. The bank deposits crossed Rs 3 lakh crore and CASA deposits exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore. Advances grew 11.1% year-on-year to Rs 2.73 lakh crore.

Investors will closely watch management commentary for guidance on credit growth, deposit mobilisation, lending margins and asset quality, as these factors are expected to influence banking stocks in the coming weeks.

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