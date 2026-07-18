Iran-US Tensions Keep Crude Oil, Global Markets On Edge. Here's Why

On Friday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed the seventh consecutive. Investors are closely tracking developments in the Middle East after the night of military strikes against Iran. As the US-Iran tension is escalating daily, investors are concerned about global energy supplies, as the Strait of Hormuz is again under threat.

Investors are closely monitoring the developments across West Asia and keeping an eye on the shipping routes for oil export and other commodities.

Crude Oil in Focus

On Friday, 17 July, oil prices surged sharply with Brent crude rising to $88.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at $82.49 a barrel, with both benchmarks posting gains of more than 16% and touching their highest levels in over a month on Friday with 4% daily gains.

Strait of Hormuz has become a pivotal factor in determining the market course now, and thus investors are constantly monitoring for any developments. The reason is that the Strait of Hormuz accounts for nearly 20% of global oil consumption passage. Thus, any disruption to this shipping route could tighten supplies further and keep oil prices elevated.

Also Read: US-Iran War News Highlights: US Strikes To Secure Strait Of Hormuz; Iran Links It To National Security

Impact on Global Markets

Coming to the global markets, as crude prices inch up, investors are worried about rising inflationary pressures again. Rising energy costs usually increase the chances of higher inflation as transportation and manufacturing expenses rise. This can potentially delay further interest rate cuts by the central banks.

Geopolitical uncertainty also tends to push investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold and the U.S. dollar, while increasing volatility in global equity markets. Energy and defence stocks may benefit from higher oil prices, whereas sectors such as aviation, chemicals and logistics could face margin pressure.

As India imports close to 85% of its crude oil requirements, a long-term rise in crude prices could increase the import bill, putting pressure on the rupee and raising inflation further.

Investors will now monitor whether the conflict remains contained or expands further, as any disruption to regional energy infrastructure or shipping routes could have wider implications for the global economy and financial markets.

Also Read: US Dispatching More Refueling Planes To Israel As Iran War Drums Beat Louder: Report

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