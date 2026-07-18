Vikram-1 Launch Today: Check Live Streaming Details, Timing, Schedule, Where To Watch

India's commercial space ambitions are set to receive a significant boost today as Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace readies the lift-off of Vikram-1, its inaugural orbital rocket.

Mission Aagaman aims to evaluate the performance of the company's latest launch vehicle while opening the door to participation in the fast-growing global private launch market.

The title Aagaman, derived from the Sanskrit word for arrival, signifies a landmark moment for India's private space industry as it prepares to demonstrate an orbital-capable launch vehicle.

Mission Aagaman is slated for launch at 11:30 a.m. today from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The flight will serve as the debut test mission for Vikram-1, the country's first orbital launch vehicle developed by a private company.

The company said the launch will mark the first time a privately built orbital rocket takes off from the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota.

With Mission Aagaman set to lift off, Skyroot Aerospace has highlighted a personal touch on board the Vikram-1 rocket. The vehicle carries the signatures of the engineers, technicians and project team members responsible for designing, assembling and preparing it for flight.

Skyroot said every name represents someone who contributed to the mission's success. The company added that the gesture recognises the combined efforts behind India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle.

Skyroot Aerospace has named its orbital launch vehicle after Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary behind India's space programme. Vikram-1 follows the milestone achieved by Vikram-S during the Prarambh mission in November 2022, which saw the startup become the first private Indian company to launch a rocket while highlighting the technological potential of the country's emerging space sector.

Skyroot Aerospace said the mission has been planned to test the flight performance of its orbital launch vehicle along with several core technologies. The data gathered during the launch is expected to support the next phase of the company's orbital ambitions.

Mission Aagaman carries significance beyond the launch, with many viewing it as a defining moment for India's rapidly expanding private space industry. A successful flight of Vikram-1 would reinforce Skyroot Aerospace's commercial launch ambitions and highlight the increasing contribution of private firms to the country's space programme.

Vikram-1 Launch: Schedule

The Vikram-1 launch is scheduled for July 18, tentatively at 11:30 a.m. IST. The live coverage will be available from 10:30 a.m. IST, tentatively.

Vikram-1 Launch: Live Streaming

The live stream of the Vikram-1 launch will be available at the following link:

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