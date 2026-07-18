Asian Legends League 2026: Schedule, Match Timings, Venues, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More

The organizers of the Asian Legends League have released a fresh schedule for Season 2 after postponing the tournament due to unforeseen technical reasons. Initially slated to begin in early June, the event was first put on hold with a promise that new dates would be announced shortly.

The revised calendar confirms that the six-team T20 competition will now be held from July 30 to August 10, 2026, with all 19 matches taking place in Nairobi, Kenya

Former cricketers from across Asia return to the field for the season 2 of Asian Legends League T20 tournament. A total of 19 fixtures are scheduled, with the much-anticipated showdown between India and Pakistan on Aug. 2 expected to be the headline attraction of the event.

The second edition of the tournament will showcase 19 action-packed T20 matches involving retired and former international stars from across the Asian continent.

A major talking point ahead of the tournament is the blockbuster India Royals versus Pakistan Panthers fixture on Aug. 2. The contest is anticipated to generate enormous international interest as retired stars from both nations once again take centre stage in cricket's most celebrated rivalry.

Season two of the Asian Legends League will once again adopt a country-franchise format, with former cricketers representing major Asian cricketing nations. The upcoming edition will feature Indian Royals, Pakistan Panthers, Sri Lankan Lions, Afghanistan Pathans, Bangladesh Tigers and the Asian Stars. The competition has been designed solely for Asian teams, underlining its aim of showcasing the continent's cricketing legacy and competitive spirit. Asian Stars were the winners of the inaugurall tournament in 2025.

Season two of the league is set to bring together several celebrated former cricketers from Asia, with names such as Tillakaratne Dilshan, Thisara Perera, Shakib Al Hasan, Naman Ojha, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Rishi Dhawan expected to be involved.

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Asian Legends League 2026: Teams

Sri Lankan Lions

Afghanistan Pathans

Pakistan Panthers

Asian Stars

Indian Royals

Bangladesh Tigers

Asian Legends League 2026: Schedule

Date Match Time Venue July 30 Srilankan Lions vs Afghanistan Pathans 3:30 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground July 31 Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars 1:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground July 31 Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers 5:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 1 Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars 1:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 1 Srilankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers 5:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 2 Indian Royals vs Pakistan Panthers 3:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 3 Afghanistan Pathans vs Bangladesh Tigers 1:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 3 Indian Royals vs Srilankan Lions 5:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 4 Pakistan Panthers vs Afghanistan Pathans 1:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 4 Srilankan Lions vs Asian Stars 5:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 5 Asian Stars vs Indian Royals 3:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 6 Pakistan Panthers vs Bangladesh Tigers 1:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 6 Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans 5:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 7 Pakistan Panthers vs Srilankan Lions 1:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 7 Asian Stars vs Bangladesh Tigers 5:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 8 Qualifier 1 (Rank 1 vs Rank 2) 1:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 8 Eliminator (Rank 3 vs Rank 4) 5:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 9 Qualifier 2 (Loser Q1 vs Winner Eliminator) 3:00 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground Aug. 10 Grand Final (Winner Q1 vs Winner Q2) 4:30 p.m. Lotus Sports Club Ground

Asian Legends League 2026: Live Telecast

All the matches of Asian Legends League 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Asian Legends League 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the Asian Legends League matches on the FanCode app and website.

Asian Legends League 2026: Squads

Indian Royals: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Naman Ojha, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Rishi Dhawan, Saurabh Tiwari, Harbhajan Singh, Shadab Jakati, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sudeep Tyagi, Mohit Sharma, Rahul Yadav, Framan Ahmed, Subodh Bhati, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Nadeem

Sri Lankan Lions: Thisara Perera (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga, Milinda Siriwardane, Gihan Rupasinghe, Chaturanga De Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Ajantha Mendis, Seekuge Prasanna, Malintha Pushpakumara, Akalanka Ganegama, Thilana Thushara, Vikum Sanjaya, Mevan Fernando, TM Sampath, Nishan Samarkkody

Bangladesh Tigers: Shakib Al Hassan (c), Mehedy Maruf, Nazmues Sadat, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh, Abul Hassan Raju, Arafat Sunny, Muktar Ali, Saqlain Shojib, Shafiul Islam, Rubbel Hossian, Taposh Ghosh, Nazmul Hossian Milon, Nasir Hossian, Ariful Haque, Farhad Hussain

Afghanistan Pathans: Mohammad Shahzad (c), Asghar Afghan, Shoaib Khan, Munir Kakar, Shabir Noori, Shamiullah Shinwari, Ghami Zadran, Khyber Umar, Khakid Khan Sangarkhil, Zahid Shirzad, Sahejad Pathan, Khalid Kail, Rokhan Barekzai, Mausif Khan, Batin Shah, Waqarullah Ishaq

Asian Stars: Suresh Raina (c), TM Dilshan, CP Rizwan, Angelo Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Rohan Mustafa, Sheldon Jackson, Mehran Khan, Asela Gunaratne, Bipul Sharma, Isuru Udana, Zahoor Khan, Pawan Suyal, Munish Ansari, Sandeep Singh, Amitose Singh, Swapnil Patil

Pakistan Panthers: Muhammad Hafeez (c), Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Imran Nazir, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanveer, Yasir Shah, Rana Naveed Ul Hassan, Mohammad Irfan, Zulfiquar Babar, Rahat Ali, Hassan Raza, Yasir Bhatt, Rana Naeem Anwar

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