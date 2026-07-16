US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Strikes To Secure Strait Of Hormuz; Iran Links It To National Security
The United States imposed a maritime blockade on the Strait of Hormuz to secure shipping amid escalating tensions.
The US military has said it is launching another wave of strikes on Iran, the third in 24 hours. It carried out a wave of strikes, hitting dozens of targets overnight, the military's Central Command said Wednesday, and then resumed striking Iran during daylight — an unusual move that further signalled the increasing tempo of the attacks. Another wave of strikes began late Wednesday, the third in 24 hours.
The United States has instituted a maritime blockade to secure the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has linked control of the waterway to its core national security and announced an immediate closure of the passage. The strikes, conducted by US Central Command targeting Iranian missile capabilities, radars, air-defense systems, and drone storage sites.
Trump announced a maritime blockade against Iranian shipping alongside a 20% cargo levy, stating the route remains open to non-Iranian commercial traffic. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Persian Gulf Strait Authority declared the strait closed due to foreign military interference, restricting transit permits until regional stability returns.
Iran War Live Updates: US Reimposes Naval Blockade
The US reimposed a naval blockade on Iran and intensified its airstrike campaign Wednesday in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The American strikes hit an Iranian army barracks, killed at least seven troops and wounded hundreds of people across the country, Iranian officials said.
Days of back-and-forth strikes by the U.S. and Iran across the Middle East — and renewed threats to the waterway crucial to global energy supplies — have shredded the interim deal to end the conflict and the region could tip back into all-out war.
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