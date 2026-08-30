Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mahindra & Mahindra, Coforge, TVS Motor, Biocon And Divi's Labs — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.? Should you hold shares of TVS Motor Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Biocon Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Coforge Ltd.?

Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd. and Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 3,334)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Clearly the stock has outperformed.

Use a staggered approach to accumulate the stock slowly.

The second quarter could be stronger.

Could see profitability getting better.

TVS Motor (CMP: Rs 4,304.20)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Company's products are well established.

Volume growth has always outperformed industry growth.

The entire two-wheeler segment going in double digits.

Investors should not worry, markets only look at earnings disappointment.

Continue to hold.

Biocon (CMP: Rs 411.10)

Jain: Avoid

Avoid from a short-term perspective.

Prefer Glenmark Pharma.

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Coforge (CMP: Rs 2,104.60)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Hold on to the stock.

One of the tier-2 IT stocks whose performance has been very solid for the last two quarters.

Markets have been happy with management commentary and numbers.

FY27 should be a good year hopefully.

If he can hold on for the next 12-15 months, further rerating can be possible.

Divi's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 9,239)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Good stock to hold.

Allcargo Logistics (CMP: Rs 12.9)

Jain: Sell On Rise

Exit on pullback moves towards Rs 13-14 range.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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