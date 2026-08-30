Indian Standard Time To Be Common Time Reference Across India Under New Rules

The government has notified rules making Indian Standard Time the single reference for legal, administrative, commercial and official purposes across the country, with stakeholders getting 180 days to prepare for implementation.

The Centre has notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, mandating IST as the common reference for legal, administrative, commercial and other official purposes across India.

The nodal Consumer Affairs Ministry notified the rules on August 27. However, they will come into force 180 days after their publication in the official gazette, giving government departments, businesses and other institutions time to align their systems with the new requirements.

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The move comes as digital and technology-driven systems have become increasingly dependent on accurate and synchronised time stamps. These include banking and digital payments, telecommunications, railways, power grids and computer networks.

According to the ministry, inconsistencies between different time sources currently being used could affect the coordination and recording of such activities, creating the need for a uniform national time standard.

Why The Centre Wants One Standard Time

The common time reference is expected to improve the accuracy and coordination of several critical systems and services.

According to the ministry, the use of a uniform IST reference will support accurate time-stamping of banking and digital payment transactions, coordination across railways, airports and other transport systems, and the reliable functioning of telecommunication and internet networks.

Additionally, it is anticipated to facilitate accurate timekeeping in power systems, government and legal record preservation, and emergency and other time-sensitive service coordination.

Push To Use Indian Timing Sources

A key aspect of the new rules is the government's push to reduce dependence on foreign satellite-based time sources, which are currently used by several critical systems.

The government is developing infrastructure to disseminate accurate IST through Indian institutions and legal metrology laboratories.

The rules also enable the use of NavIC, India's indigenous satellite navigation system, along with other approved Indian timing sources, for secure and reliable dissemination of time.

The move forms part of the government's broader 'One Nation, One Time' initiative.

White Rabbit Technology Trial

A White Rabbit Technology-based IST Dissemination Demonstration Network was installed at the Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL) in Bengaluru by the Consumer Affairs Ministry in July 2026 as part of the program.

The pilot demonstrated how IST can be disseminated across sectors including banking, telecommunications, power, transportation and digital governance.

In a related demonstration, the ministry, in collaboration with CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, ISRO, SEBI, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSNL, demonstrated the secure transmission of IST between RRSL Bengaluru and NSE Chennai.

White Rabbit Technology is designed to enable highly precise time synchronisation across connected systems, making it relevant for sectors where even small timing differences can have significant implications.

180-Day Transition Period

The government has provided stakeholders with an 180-day transition period before the rules come into effect.

The ministry said the window will allow government departments, businesses and institutions to review existing systems, make the necessary technical upgrades and prepare for full implementation.

Once the rules come into force, IST will be the sole reference time for all the specified legal, administrative, commercial and official purposes in the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

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