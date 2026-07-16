US Missiles Strike Near Children's Cancer Hospital In Iran's Ahvaz As Fresh Attacks Continue

The United States military launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, targeting installations linked to threats against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, even as Iranian state media alleged that missiles had struck close to a hospital in Ahvaz that treats children with cancer.

"At 3 pm ET, US forces launched operations for a second wave of strikes today against Iran. The strikes are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway vital to global commerce. The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X.

The latest round came days after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed and allegedly struck several tankers in Omani waters, prompting Washington to reimpose a naval blockade of Iranian ports and launch retaliatory strikes on Iran's coastal defence systems, cruise missile storage and launch sites.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps has continued to strike US military targets in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB claimed the fresh strikes had hit near a hospital treating young cancer patients.

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"US forces attacked areas near Ahvaz's Shahid Baghaei Hospital, which treats children with cancer. The facility is being temporarily evacuated following the strikes. Families have moved into the streets to ensure their children's safety," IRIB, which is state-run, posted.

Semi-official Fars News Agency, closely linked to Iran's security establishment, offered a similar account, reporting, "In the past hour, the people of Ahvaz have witnessed enemy missiles striking various areas of the city. In one of these attacks, several missiles struck near Baghaei Hospital, the site of chemotherapy treatment for cancer patients, especially children with cancer."

The disputed episode adds to the fifth consecutive day of hostilities between the two sides amid disruption to a waterway that normally carries roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments.

ALSO READ: 30 Civilians, Seven Iranian Soldiers Killed In US Air Strikes

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