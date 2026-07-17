RBL Bank Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 27% As Asset Quality Improves; NII Crosses Rs 1,600 Crore

RBL Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 rose 26.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The bank posted a bottom-line of Rs 254 crore, compared to Rs 200 crore in the year ago period. Net interest income grew 12% to Rs 1,654 crore from Rs 1,481 crore, and operating profit jumped 31.3% to Rs 923 crore from Rs 703 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Provisions rose year-on-year to Rs 599 crore from Rs 442 crore, but fell sequentially from Rs 678 crore.

Gross Non-performing assets softened to 1.30% from 1.45% in the preceding quarter and while net NPA stood at 0.37%, down from 0.39% sequentially.

(This story will be updated shortly)

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