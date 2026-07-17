Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

RBL Bank Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 27% As Asset Quality Improves; NII Crosses Rs 1,600 Crore

Provisions rose year-on-year to Rs 599 crore from Rs 442 crore, but fell sequentially from Rs 678 crore.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
RBL Bank Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 27% As Asset Quality Improves; NII Crosses Rs 1,600 Crore
RBL Bank Q1 results.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/Vijay Sartape

RBL Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 rose 26.6% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. 

The bank posted a bottom-line of Rs 254 crore, compared to Rs 200 crore in the year ago period. Net interest income grew 12% to Rs 1,654 crore from Rs 1,481 crore, and operating profit jumped 31.3% to Rs 923 crore from Rs 703 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. 

Provisions rose year-on-year to Rs 599 crore from Rs 442 crore, but fell sequentially from Rs 678 crore. 

Gross Non-performing assets softened to 1.30% from 1.45% in the preceding quarter and while net NPA stood at 0.37%, down from 0.39% sequentially. 

(This story will be updated shortly)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

The Odyssey Reviews: 'Cinematic Marvel' — Netizens Hail Christopher Nolan's IMAX Masterpiece

The Odyssey Reviews: 'Cinematic Marvel' — Netizens Hail Christopher Nolan's IMAX Masterpiece

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com