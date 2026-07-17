Nasdaq Crashes 2% Pre-Market As Chip Stocks Crack; Micron, AMD, Nvidia Plunge Up To 4%

Major American chipmakers are looking at another session of decline on Friday as futures tied to Micron Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Nvidia corp slid up to 4%. The extended fall will likely drag down the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, which traded 1.9% lower during pre-market ahead of the opening bell.

The rout comes amid a highly volatile market momentum for chipstocks. On Thursday, semiconductor companies and memory makers were dumped heavily by investors despite TSMC posting blockbuster earnings.

As of 8:15 a.m. EST, AMD futures traded 3.8% lower at $482, Micron was down over 3% to $827.38, Nvidia slumped 2.8% to $201.6, and Sandisk traded 2.5% lower at $1,378.25.

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TSMC, the world's largest producer of AI chips, reported a 77% surge in its second quarter net profit to T$706.6 billion versus forecast of T$632.6 billion.

AI Capex forecast, usually a key dictator of market movement and investor sentiment along with being a symbol for the management's confidence, $60 billion and $64 billion, exceeding the previous ⁠guidance of the high end of between $52 billion and $56 billion.

"The deeper issue is that AI has moved from a simple earnings-upgrade story to a crowded cycle trade. The demand pool remains real because hyperscalers are still spending on compute, memory, networking, power, and data-centre infrastructure. But the equity market had started pricing that demand with very little margin for error," stated Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS

He highlighted that in such a setup, even a small shift in rates, capex commentary, export controls, or supply assumptions can create outsized moves.

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