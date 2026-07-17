Slow Start For Tesla In India: Sub-500 Sales In Year One As BMW, Mercedes Speed Ahead

Tesla's much-awaited entry into India has delivered a subdued first year, with the electric vehicle (EV) maker selling fewer than 500 cars despite strong brand recognition and years of anticipation.

Industry data shows the Elon Musk-led company retailed just 450 Model Y SUVs between September 2025 and June 2026, highlighting the challenges of competing in India's premium EV market, IANS reported.

The muted performance comes as German luxury carmakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz continued to dominate the premium electric vehicle segment with significantly higher sales volumes.

Tesla trails German luxury rivals

Tesla officially entered India on July 15, 2025, and began customer deliveries of the Model Y in September. Since then, the company has averaged fewer than 50 vehicles a month, with total retail sales reaching 450 units through June 2026, according to IANS.

By comparison, BMW sold 3,433 vehicles during the same period, while Mercedes-Benz retailed 1,116 cars, the report added, citing a review of industry sales data.

In several months, BMW alone sold more cars than Tesla managed during its entire first year in India.

Tesla's global rival BYD also posted substantially higher sales volumes, reflecting stronger demand for relatively more affordable premium electric vehicles.

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Single-model strategy limits growth

Industry experts believe Tesla's biggest challenge in India is its limited product portfolio.

Unlike its competitors, Tesla currently sells only the Model Y, leaving it absent from several fast-growing premium segments where rival brands offer multiple SUVs, sedans and performance models across different price points.

At launch, the base Tesla Model Y was priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). In May 2026, the company reduced the price to Rs 50.89 lakh, but the vehicle remains significantly more expensive than many competing premium EVs.

Analysts say Tesla's problem is not brand awareness but pricing.

Since the Model Y is imported into India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) from China, it attracts import duties of around 100% to 110%, making it considerably costlier than locally assembled rivals.

Limited retail presence also hurts sales

Tesla's physical footprint remains another major hurdle.

The company currently operates only five experience centres across India, limiting its reach to a handful of metropolitan cities.

In contrast, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have spent decades building extensive dealership and after-sales service networks across the country, giving buyers greater confidence in ownership and maintenance.

Experts say Tesla's cautious rollout strategy has helped control investment costs but has also restricted its addressable customer base.

Local manufacturing remains the missing piece

Industry analysts believe Tesla's long-term success in India will depend on local manufacturing.

The Indian government has introduced a concessional EV policy that offers lower import duties for automakers willing to invest in domestic manufacturing. However, Tesla has not yet announced any local production plans and therefore continues to import its vehicles at higher duty rates.

Meanwhile, established luxury automakers already assemble several of their electric vehicles locally, allowing them to offer more competitive pricing.

According to market experts, Tesla's India performance reflects economic realities rather than weak consumer interest. The company's global brand remains strong, but its pricing strategy makes it difficult to compete with rivals offering broader product portfolios and stronger after-sales support.

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