Russia Offers India Local Production Of Next-Gen T-90MS Tanks

Russia has offered India the opportunity to locally produce the T-90MS main battle tank, the export variant of its latest T-90M, in what Moscow described as the next phase of long-standing defence cooperation between the two countries.

RT India reported that the proposal was made by Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport (ROE), which said the project could begin with the supply of technology kits for assembly at Indian facilities before expanding to local manufacturing of components.

"The technical foundation created by the technologies already transferred significantly reduces both the cost and the time needed to establish production of the T-90MS and combat vehicles," a Rosoboronexport representative said.

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According to RT India report, the company said the phased production model could help India accelerate the modernisation of its armoured fleet while deepening bilateral defence ties.

India already operates a large fleet of T-72 'Ajeya' and T-90 'Bhishma' tanks, with many of them manufactured domestically under a long-standing licensed production programme. According to ROE, the T-90MS shares several systems and components with the T-72 and T-90S platforms already in service, making integration and maintenance easier.

"A number of T-90MS systems, as well as a large share of its components, are unified with those already used in the T-72 and T-90S tanks," the Rosoboronexport representative said, adding that India's experience with Russian platforms would simplify crew training, repairs and logistics.

Earlier this year, Rostec Chief Executive Sergey Chemezov said the T-90MS stood head and shoulders above comparable NATO tanks, citing its battlefield performance and advanced technologies.

According to Rosoboronexport, the tank features a layered protection package that includes explosive reactive armour, slat screens, electronic warfare systems against drones, active protection systems and differentiated armour.

The T-90MS is also equipped with a digital fire-control architecture, integrated command systems and an upgraded suite of artillery ammunition and guided missiles aimed at improving battlefield effectiveness.

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Separately, a representative of Uralvagonzavod, the manufacturer of the T-90 series, told TASS in May that feedback from Russian forces operating the T-90M in Ukraine showed the platform had performed effectively in combat. The representative claimed the tank compared favourably with Western models, including the US-made M1 Abrams and Germany's Leopard 2.

India has sourced Russian tanks since the 1960s. In 2001, New Delhi and Moscow signed a landmark agreement for the licensed production of T-90S tanks in India. Manufactured as the T-90 Bhishma at the Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi, Chennai, the programme has delivered more than 1,000 tanks.

The report said that India is currently implementing a five-year armoured vehicle modernisation programme worth more than $7.8 billion, covering upgrades for 790 T-72 tanks, 200 T-90 tanks, 500 BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and 230 armoured recovery vehicles.

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