60 US Senators Move To Punish India With 100% Duties On Russian Crude

Around 60 US senators have backed a revised Russia sanctions bill that proposes imposing tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries purchasing Russian crude oil and natural gas, including India. The move is aimed at increasing economic pressure on nations that continue energy trade with Moscow and limiting Russia's revenue from energy exports.

The proposed legislation specifically targets five major buyers of Russian energy: India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. The bill seeks to use trade penalties as part of broader US efforts to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine.

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The revised version marks a significant change from the earlier proposal, which had suggested tariffs of up to 500% on countries importing Russian energy. The updated bill reduces the maximum tariff to 100% and narrows its scope to major buyers instead of applying the measure broadly to all nations purchasing Russian oil and gas.

The legislation also includes wider sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy, including its financial industry, defence sector, Russian oligarchs and President Vladimir Putin.

The proposal has not yet become law. It must successfully clear both the US Senate and the House of Representatives before it can be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

However, the proposal does not apply to all Russian imports. The legislation permits the US to continue purchasing Russian uranium for American nuclear reactors and medical isotopes, while also allowing continued cooperation in the space and nuclear sectors.

The bill provides authority to the US President to impose tariffs on countries importing Russian energy while allowing certain exemptions under specific conditions. Several European nations importing limited quantities of Russian gas could be exempted if their dependence remains low and they take steps to reduce reliance on Moscow.

The proposed measure could add further complexity to ongoing diplomatic and trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington.

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