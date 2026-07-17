Vande Mataram Set For Legal Protection As Centre Moves Bill Against Insults, Disruptions

The Union government is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 20. The Bill has been listed in the Lok Sabha for introduction, consideration and passage and has already received approval from the Union Cabinet.

The proposed legislation seeks to make the intentional insulting, disrespecting or deliberately obstructing the singing of "Vande Mataram", India's national song, a punishable criminal offence. The amendment aims to provide Vande Mataram with the same statutory protection currently available to the National Anthem, "Jana Gana Mana", under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

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If enacted, individuals found guilty of insulting or disrupting the singing of the national song could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. The proposed law would place Vande Mataram alongside other protected national symbols, including the National Anthem, the National Flag and the Constitution, which carry legal safeguards against acts of disrespect, The Times Of India reported.

The legislation is expected to apply to official, public, government and educational events where the singing of Vande Mataram forms part of the prescribed protocol. The move follows earlier guidelines issued by the Home Ministry directing that the national song be played or sung at official functions where the National Anthem is also rendered.

The proposed amendment comes amid a long-running political and legal debate over the status of Vande Mataram, with supporters arguing that the song should receive stronger legal recognition as a symbol of national honour. The ruling BJP has previously maintained that the national song did not receive adequate recognition due to political considerations, while objections from some groups over its religious imagery have also been part of the debate.

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Previously, Home Ministry guidelines mandated that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram must be performed prior to the National Anthem when both are played together. This full version of the National Song is now required at major state events, including presidential arrivals, flag unfurlings and gubernatorial addresses.

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