The Odyssey Reviews: 'Cinematic Marvel' — Netizens Hail Christopher Nolan's IMAX Masterpiece

Months of anticipation have finally come to an end as Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opens in cinemas worldwide. Backed by record-breaking advance bookings, packed IMAX screenings and immense pre-release buzz, the filmmaker's adaptation of Homer's timeless Greek epic is now drawing its first audience reactions on X (formerly Twitter).
Netizens Reactions
Early reviews from several X users called The Odyssey a "technically brilliant" and "true cinematic experience," praising Christopher Nolan's direction, breathtaking visuals and IMAX presentation. Many viewers said Matt Damon "lived the role" of Odysseus, while Tom Holland and the supporting cast also drew praise.
Some even hailed the film as a "cinematic marvel," applauding its storytelling and performances, with a few predicting it could emerge as a major Oscars contender.
#TheOdyssey Technically Brilliant, A True Cinematic Experience!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 17, 2026
The first 30 minutes takes time to get going, but once Odysseus' journey back begins, the film is exhilarating. Some sequences genuinely feel like a horror movie, while others play out like a proper commercial film.…
Nolan's creation with The Odyssey is impressively staggering. This is an epic of this generation, especially in IMAX 70MM. https://t.co/2Gp5MFPZ1c— Jared (@JAC3NT) July 17, 2026
#TheOdysseyReview :- CINEMATIC MARVEL of Courage and Bravery ????— Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) July 16, 2026
Rating :~ ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ [4.5/5]
Director #ChristopherNolan does it again and how ????
WONDER , how this Guy has able to deliver everytime, and this time he has delivered BEYOND Oppenheimer (2023) and at par or… pic.twitter.com/dy1EkdA4hc
#TheOdysseyReview | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | A True Cinematic Triumph!— Naman Sharma (@YourNaman) July 16, 2026
Some films entertain. Some redefine cinema. #TheOdyssey does both.Christopher Nolan delivers one of the most immersive theatrical experiences ever made.
Every frame pulls you deeper into Odysseus' world, making you…
It's remarkable how much of a force Athena is in The Odyssey, Zendaya really put up one of the greatest performances of her career— Le4FMVPs ???? (@PointBron) July 17, 2026
Watched the Odyssey by nolan , very damn good , i am no cinema expert but I enjoyed it a lot , matt damon was amazing— std::panic (@stdpanic) July 17, 2026
THE ODYSSEY FDFS ????????— Dr. R Jegan (@rjagan946) July 17, 2026
The greatest story ever told, now turned into one of the greatest cinematic experiences I've ever witnessed.
This film is pure cinema. The cinematography is absolutely gorgeous, and the use of real locations gives every moment an authenticity that is… pic.twitter.com/bDsDForUPs
Few X users praised The Odyssey as one of Nolan's finest works, highlighting its engaging story and technical excellence. However, some had mixed views on the screenplay, while others tipped it for major Oscar nominations.
ALSO READ: The Odyssey Decoded: Everything You Should Know Before Watching Christopher Nolan Film
Just watched The Odyssey... and wow. This is one of Christopher Nolan's best films.— MemeOfSteel (@MemeOfSteel_) July 17, 2026
Highly recommended. pic.twitter.com/YfgHjicIiJ
The Odyssey is indeed a good film, very engaging, technically brilliant, well directed with some great performances. But, sorry, can we stop pretending that Christopher Nolan just made a mindboggling movie ?? The last glorious movie he made was Interstellar#TheOdyssey ???? ⚔️ ????— PSN (@2shambhunath) July 17, 2026
I enjoyed The Odyssey. Mixed feelings in the screen play and some of the actors performance but it will be a strong contender for Best Picture, Cinematography, Sound and Original Score.— oluwaseyi ✨ (@Ab3bi) July 17, 2026
About The Odyssey
Adapted from Homer's legendary poem, The Odyssey follows Odysseus as he fights his way home after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures, gods and dangerous challenges during his decade-long journey.
The fantasy epic features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon, with Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal and several others in pivotal roles.
The Odyssey entered theatres after generating nearly Rs 15 crore in advance bookings in India, with premium-format shows witnessing exceptional demand. Industry trackers expect the film to deliver one of the biggest global openings of Nolan's career.
Made on a reported $250 million budget, the film marks a major milestone for Nolan as his first movie shot entirely using IMAX 70mm cameras. Released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, it is playing across more than 2,500 screens in India in multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, MX4D and EPIQ.
ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Eyes $200 Million Worldwide Opening After Strong Early Buzz
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