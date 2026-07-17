OTT Releases This Weekend: Chand Mera Dil, Heartstopper Forever And More — Movies, Series To Watch

The weekend is here and streaming platforms have lined up plenty of fresh releases across streaming platforms, offering everything from romance and fantasy to thrillers, documentaries and anime.

Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more between July 17 and July 19.

Chand Mera Dil (JioHotstar)

Directed by Vivek Soni, this Hindi romantic drama stars Lakshya and Ananya Panday as Aarav and Chandni, two young lovers navigating the joys, heartbreaks and uncertainties of modern relationships. The film follows their emotional journey as they discover that love often comes with difficult choices and unexpected challenges.

Streaming from July 17

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Heartstopper Forever (Netflix)

Directed by Wash Westmoreland, the feature-length romantic drama stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie's beloved love story reaches its emotional conclusion while they prepare for adulthood and life beyond school.

Streaming from July 17

23,000 Lives (Netflix)

Inspired by true events, this German drama follows a group of young volunteers who launch a rescue mission in the Mediterranean Sea to save refugees while confronting difficult moral and legal challenges.

Streaming from July 17

The East Palace (Netflix)

This Korean fantasy series stars Nam Joo-hyuk and Roh Yoon-seo as a ghost hunter and a court lady who team up to investigate a deadly curse haunting the royal palace.

Streaming from July 17

Desire (Netflix)

This Spanish thriller follows a successful lawyer whose seemingly perfect family life begins to unravel after she starts an affair with her daughter's swimming coach.

Streaming from July 17

The Map of Longing (Netflix)

Based on Alice Kellen's bestselling novel, this Spanish romantic drama follows a young woman who embarks on a journey of healing and self-discovery after the loss of her sister.

Streaming from July 17

Young Farts Trailer Parts (Prime Video)

This comedy docuseries follows brothers Jagger and Dawson Glowatsky as they expand their family-run RV salvage business while navigating the challenges of rapid success.

Streaming from July 17

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Undercover Lover (Prime Video)

In this Dutch reality dating series, five couples pretend to be single while competing for a cash prize, putting their relationships to the ultimate test.

Streaming from July 17

Desert Warrior (Lionsgate Play)

Starring Anthony Mackie and Aiysha Hart, this historical action drama follows Princess Hind as she joins forces with a mysterious bandit to battle a ruthless empire in seventh-century Arabia.

Streaming from July 17

The Elusive Samurai Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

The historical anime returns as young warrior Hojo Tokiyuki continues his fight to reclaim his family's legacy while facing powerful new enemies.

Streaming from July 17

Teesri Begum (Waves)

Directed by veteran filmmaker KC Bokadia, this Hindi social drama explores contemporary social issues through the story of a young woman facing difficult choices.

Streaming from July 18

Test Subject V (JioHotstar)

Starring Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Kunal Avanti and John Abraham, this hybrid docu-feature follows an ordinary man whose unusual experiment leads him on a journey of personal transformation.

Streaming from July 18

Spooky in Love (Netflix)

This Korean fantasy romance follows a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a prosecutor terrified of the supernatural as they work together to solve paranormal mysteries.

Streaming from July 18

Cyborg 009: Nemesis (Prime Video)

This Japanese animated action film follows nine escaped cyborgs who unite to fight the organisation responsible for turning humans into weapons of war.

Streaming from July 19

Blue Ridge Season 2 (Prime Video)

The crime drama returns as former Green Beret Justin Wise continues serving as sheriff of a quiet mountain town, only to face fresh threats that put the community in danger.

Streaming from July 19

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