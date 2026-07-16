Explained: How Matt Damon Slimmed Down To 76 Kg For Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Playing Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey meant making some big changes for Matt Damon. The Hollywood star has revealed that he gave up gluten after discovering a food sensitivity, a decision that helped him shed weight and left him feeling healthier than ever.

The Diet Behind His Transformation For Odyssey

Speaking on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Damon said the change wasn't originally meant for the film but quickly became a permanent part of his life.

"It's just a complete, complete lifestyle change," he said. "I literally... stopped eating gluten."

The actor explained that he only realised how much gluten had been affecting him after cutting it out completely.

"We didn't talk about it, and I didn't realize the level to which it was affecting me. It's completely changed my life these last couple years of not eating it," he said.

Damon admitted the switch hasn't been easy because he loves foods like bread, pizza, pasta and beer.

"It's a bummer. I'm a big fan of bread and beer, and pasta and pizza and all that stuff, but... how I feel is just so much better," he added.

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The dietary change also helped Damon prepare physically for The Odyssey. On Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, he revealed that Christopher Nolan wanted him to look "lean but strong" for the role.

Damon said he normally weighs between 185 and 200 pounds (84-91 kg) but slimmed down to 167 pounds (76 kg) during filming.

"I haven't been that light since high school," he said, adding that the transformation came through months of training and a strict diet.

He also said having a clear goal made the demanding fitness routine easier to stick to.

The Diet Change That Stayed

Unlike many movie transformations, Damon's diet didn't end when filming wrapped. He revealed that he still follows a gluten-free lifestyle and has even switched to gluten-free beer.

"I'm done. I'm gluten-free everything," he joked. "It's been so long since I've had gluten, I can't tell if it's good or not."

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey releases in Indian cinemas on July 17. The epic stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o and Jon Bernthal.

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