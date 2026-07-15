The Odyssey Release: Cast, Plot, Budget, Formats — All You Need To Know About Christopher Nolan Film

With the buzz around The Odyssey growing every day, Christopher Nolan's film is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

From its star-studded cast and record-breaking advance bookings to its ground-breaking IMAX presentation, the film has generated huge excitement among moviegoers.

Here's a look at the cast, story, budget, production and other key details about the film.

Odyssey Plot

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film is based on Homer's famous Greek epic and follows the legendary journey of Odysseus after the Trojan War.

The story follows Odysseus as he embarks on a dangerous 10-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures and powerful figures, including the Cyclops, the Sirens, the sorceress Circe and the nymph Calypso. His greatest goal is to reunite with his wife, Penelope, after years of hardship and adventure.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's Epic Crosses 1.42 Lakh BookMyShow Sales, Eyes Rs 20 Crore Opening

Odyssey Cast

Matt Damon plays Odysseus, while Anne Hathaway stars as his wife Penelope and Tom Holland stars as his son Telemachus. The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie and Travis Scott.

Odyssey's Budget

Produced by Universal Pictures and Syncopy, the fantasy action film is reportedly made on a $250 million budget, making it one of Nolan's biggest and most expensive projects.

Production Details

The Odyssey was filmed across Morocco, Greece, Italy, Scotland, Iceland, Malta and parts of Western Sahara, with additional scenes shot in Los Angeles. It is the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX 70 mm cameras, with Nolan relying heavily on real locations.

Several sea sequences were filmed aboard the Draken Harald Hårfagre, the world's largest modern Viking longship. The 35-metre wooden tall ship appears in the film as an ancient Greek warship.

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Nolan's Visit To India

Ahead of the film's release, Christopher Nolan visited Mumbai along with Emma Thomas, Tom Holland and Matt Damon as part of The Odyssey's global premiere, where they interacted with fans. The visit generated significant buzz and further heightened anticipation for the film's Indian release.

Release Details

The Odyssey has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification without any cuts and runs for 2 hours and 52 minutes. It will be shown in 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX, MX4D, and EPIQ formats on over 2,500 screens across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film is scheduled to release in 73 international markets, according to a report by Deadline.

The epic adventure arrives in cinemas worldwide on July 17, 2026.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Calls The Odyssey 'Love Letter To Cinema' At India Premiere With Christopher Nolan

Watch The Odyssey Trailer Here:

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