The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's Epic Crosses 1.42 Lakh BookMyShow Sales, Eyes Rs 20 Crore Opening

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is creating huge excitement in India ahead of its July 17 release. With advance bookings growing every day, the epic is expected to become one of the biggest Hollywood openers in the country and could even beat the opening-day record of Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey will release on more than 2,500 screens across India, making it Nolan's biggest release in the country so far, according to Bollywood Hungama. In comparison, Oppenheimer was released on 1,923 screens.

BookMyShow And IMAX Sales Soar

The film's popularity is clearly visible on BookMyShow, where ticket sales have crossed 1.42 lakh.

Advance bookings opened on June 8, and around 1.24 lakh tickets were sold by July 13. On July 14 alone, the film added nearly 18,700 tickets by 9 pm, with around 2,200 tickets sold between 8 pm and 9 pm, making it the busiest hour of the day.

Premium screens are driving much of this demand. Since The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely using IMAX cameras, audiences are choosing the IMAX experience in large numbers. Nearly 91,000 IMAX tickets have already been sold across 34 IMAX screens, generating close to Rs 9.5 crore in gross revenue.

Film Eyes Big Opening

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has already sold around 1.25 lakh tickets for its opening day across all ticketing platforms. Around 2.5 lakh tickets have also been booked for the opening weekend, pointing to a strong start at the box office.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan Film Sees Strong Advance Booking In India Ahead Of Release

The major multiplex chains are also seeing impressive demand. PVR INOX has sold around 50,000 tickets, while Cinepolis has added another 12,000. Across the national chains, advance bookings stand at around 63,800 tickets, generating Rs 5.1 crore in gross revenue from 1,661 shows across 408 locations.

Trade estimates currently put the film's opening-day collection between Rs 17 crore and Rs 18 crore. However, if bookings continue at the current pace, The Odyssey reportedly could touch the Rs 20 crore mark on Day 1, comfortably beating Oppenheimer's Rs 14.45 crore opening in India.

Ahead of the release, Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon visited Mumbai and interacted with fans, further fueling anticipation for the film.

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